Sugarbud Launches High Potency GMO Cookies With Up To 32% THC Content

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV:SUGR) (OTCQB:SBUDD) is expanding the company's craft cannabis collection in Ontario with the upcoming launch of its first 30%+ THC dried flower product – 3.5g GMO Cookies.

Sugarbud GMO Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing the popular GSC and classic Chemdawg. The buds are thin, long, open-structured and delicate, with a mix of olive green and purple, accentuated by orange hairs and a sugary coat of shimmering trichomes. Sugarbud's GMO Cookies shows all the classic aromas of musty cellars, savory garlic, sweet spice, and earthy coffee. Total THC will range between 26-32% with a terpene profile of between 2-4%.

"Consumer feedback on our newest cultivar GMO Cookies has been tremendous and we are really excited about bringing this beautiful cultivar to the Ontario market. Our GMO Cookies is yet another outstanding example of our commitment to consumer satisfaction and the house-style and craftsmanship that has come to define Sugarbud Craft Cannabis – dense, sugary buds, exceptional terpene forward aromas and rich smooth flavors," stated Sugarbud president and CEO, John Kondrosky.

"We remain very pleased with the progress of our growing partnership with the OCS and continued expansion of our Craft Cannabis Collection throughout the Province of Ontario," added Sugarbud's CEO, John Kondrosky. "Our products, and more specifically our commitment to quality and total value, continues to resonate with consumers across the country," concluded Kondrosky.

The company has received initial purchase orders from the Ontario Cannabis Store and expects GMO Cookies 3.5g dried flower to be available for purchase from private cannabis retailers throughout Ontario and online via OCS in Spring 2022.