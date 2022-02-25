USDA Announces Intent To Conduct A National Hemp Survey In Partnership With The University Of Kentucky

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced its intent to conduct a new survey in partnership with the University of Kentucky via a public notice that was published on the Federal Registry and reported by Marijuana Moment.

The survey, which would be distributed to 20,000 respondents, was designed to help in “forecasting hemp activity” and developing “a representative understanding of hemp production practices and costs at national, regional, and state levels. According to the notice, the USDA acknowledges the lack of a national data collection on this “newly emerging industry.”

Thus, through the survey, the Agency seeks to identify data collection for hemp markets, determine break-even production costs and implications for market structure.

The agency also added that this data will be “critical for national policymaking including rulemaking, risk management, and resource management.”

“The survey will be administered to individual hemp producers through the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) and individual state departments of agriculture,” a USDA spokesperson told Marijuana Moment. “The survey will also be administered to tribes that have USDA-approved hemp production programs.”

On February 17, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) released the results of the 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production Survey in its National Hemp Report.

Photo Via Comunidad Tribal.