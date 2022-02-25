QQQ
From Schmidt's Naturals To Neptune Wellness: Michael Cammarata Shares Cannabis's Prospects For The Health And Wellness Industry

byJacinta Sherris
February 25, 2022 3:18 pm
Photo by Kimzy Nanney on Unsplash

Michael Cammarata, CEO of Neptune Wellness (NASDAQ:NEPT), was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Feb. 18, 2022. 

Michael discussed his extensive entrepreneurial journey in the health and wellness space, touching upon his history with Schmidt's Naturals and how he ended up at Neptune Wellness. Neptune Wellness provides nutraceuticals, legal cannabis products and hemp-based consumer goods. 

Watch the full interview here. 

