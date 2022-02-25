Flora Growth Appoints Jessie Casner As CMO To Guide Multinational Marketing

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Flora (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, continues to strengthen its executive bench with the appointment of Jessie Casner as the company’s chief marketing officer. Casner joins Flora from the recently acquired Vessel brand, where she served as vice president of sales and marketing. Casner’s experience in brand marketing will assist in driving the rapid growth of Flora’s core CPG brands, including Vessel, Tonino Lamborghini, Mind Naturals, Stardog, and others. “I’m excited to welcome Jessie Casner as our chief marketing officer,” said Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth. “This appointment is another example of our commitment to invest in human capital at all levels of the organization. Jessie’s expertise in go-to-market strategy and consumer marketing make her the right choice to guide our multinational marketing campaign objectives for both Flora and our growing portfolio of brands.”

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands delivering the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. Visit www.FloraGrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.

