Flora Growth Appoints Jessie Casner As CMO To Guide Multinational Marketing

byInvestorBrandNetwork
February 25, 2022 12:41 pm
Flora (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, continues to strengthen its executive bench with the appointment of Jessie Casner as the company’s chief marketing officer. Casner joins Flora from the recently acquired Vessel brand, where she served as vice president of sales and marketing. Casner’s experience in brand marketing will assist in driving the rapid growth of Flora’s core CPG brands, including Vessel, Tonino Lamborghini, Mind Naturals, Stardog, and others. “I’m excited to welcome Jessie Casner as our chief marketing officer,” said Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth. “This appointment is another example of our commitment to invest in human capital at all levels of the organization. Jessie’s expertise in go-to-market strategy and consumer marketing make her the right choice to guide our multinational marketing campaign objectives for both Flora and our growing portfolio of brands.”

To view the full press release, visit https://cnw.fm/hkoTL

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands delivering the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. Visit www.FloraGrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FLGC are available in the company’s newsroom at https://cnw.fm/FLGC

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from CannabisNewsWire, text “CANNABIS” to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW? Ask our Editor

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)
Denver, Colorado
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Unsplash

