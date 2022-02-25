QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-452.12
38664.60
-1.16%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

EnWave Reports 16% YoY Decrease In Q1 Revenue, Trims Expenses By 12%

byJelena Martinovic
February 25, 2022 9:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EnWave Reports 16% YoY Decrease In Q1 Revenue, Trims Expenses By 12%

EnWave Corporation (OTCPK: NWVCF) (TSX:ENW) (FSE:E4U) reported its consolidated interim financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Q1 Financial Highlights

  • Consolidated revenue amounted to $6.3 million compared to nearly $7 million in the prior quarter and $7.5 million in the same period of 2021.
  • EnWave’s business unit revenue was roughly $4 million compared to $2.7 million in the prior year’s period, representing an increase of $1.4 million.
  • EnWave’s royalty revenue totaled $505 000 representing a year-over-year increase of 58%.
  • NutraDried’s revenue amounted to $2.2 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of $2.6 million.
  • The gross margin was 43% compared to 23% for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure, was income of $301 000 compared to a loss of $911 000 for the prior year’s quarter, representing an improvement of $610 000.
  • Trimmed selling, general, and administrative expenses across both EnWave and NutraDried, reporting a 12% reduction or $381 000 in operating expenses compared to the first quarter of 2021.
  • Net loss totaled $253 000, representing an 82% year-over-year drop.
  • Obtained TSX Venture exchange approval for a normal course issuer bid starting on October 29, 2021, and ending on October 28, 2022, whereby EnWave is entitled to purchase up to 2,204,101 shares in any 30-day period up to a maximum of 10,778,194 shares during the year.

Significant Corporate Accomplishments In Q1 2022 & Subsequently

  • Commissioned a 120kW REV machine for EnWave’s Illinois-based cannabis partner for the rapid processing of premium smokeable cannabis.
  • Commissioned a 100kW REV machine for Patatas Fritas Torres in Spain to scale-up the commercial launch of all-natural cheese snacks for the European market.
  • Sold a second 10kW REV machine to Dairy Concepts IRL of Ireland to scale-up manufacturing of its lineup of Cheese O’s shelf-stable cheese snacks
  • Signed a Technology Evaluation Agreement with Protein Isolate Plant International Inc. to evaluate the potential commercial use of REV technology in PIP International’s large scale yellow pea wet fractionation processing facility.
  • Received a purchase order from Consulting Fresh Business, which is doing business as for a 10kW REV machine to be installed in Spain for intensive new product research and development using EnWave’s technology to develop further commercial applications in Europe.
  • Advanced the Global Strategic Partnership with Dole Worldwide Food & Beverage Group, with Dole acquiring a second 10kW REV machine.
  • Confirmed the commercial scale-up of EnWave’s Italian royalty partner, Orto Al Sole, with the purchase of a 120kW REV machine for the large-scale drying of premium fruits and vegetables in Italy.
  • Launched an exciting lineup of Moon Cheese Sticks, an all-natural cheese stick snack that comes in five flavours: Kick It Up A Nacho, Yum Inferno, Cheesy Does It, Rowdy Ranch and Wild White Chedda’.
  • Secured material new distribution for Moon Cheese with major U.S. retailers, including up-to 2,200 Kroger stores, 1,300 new Target locations among others. The new distribution confirmed by NutraDried is expected to begin shipping in the second half of fiscal 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Markets

Related Articles

EnWave Stock Trading Lower On 36% YoY Decline In Q4, NutraDried Improves After Restructuring

EnWave Stock Trading Lower On 36% YoY Decline In Q4, NutraDried Improves After Restructuring

EnWave Corporation (OTCPK: NWVCF) (TSX-V: ENW) (FSE: E4U) reported its consolidated financial results on Thursday for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. read more
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 3, 2020

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 3, 2020

Gainers: Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares closed up 34.84% at $8.63 Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC: HERTF) shares closed up 19.05% at $0.11 read more