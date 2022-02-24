QQQ
Medical Marijuana's HempMeds Brasil Sponsors Brazilian Obesity Medicine Symposium

byVuk Zdinjak
February 24, 2022 11:44 am
Medical Marijuana's HempMeds Brasil Sponsors Brazilian Obesity Medicine Symposium

HempMeds Brasil subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) is sponsoring the Brazilian Society of Obesity Medicine’s first Obesity Medicine Symposium on March 3-6.

The symposium, which will take place at the Centro South Convention Center in Santa Catarina, is designed to unite educators, wellness organizations and medical professionals to discuss new techniques and technological advancements in obesity medicine.

"This is a great opportunity for us to educate people on what CBD is, its potential wellness benefits, and the current research that is being conducted on how CBD can be used by people around the world," said Matheus Patelli, HempMeds Brasil managing director. "CBD can be legally imported in Brazil and is subsidized by the Brazilian government for many indications so that people should understand how and why they should be taking it.”

In addition to sponsoring the event, HempMeds Brasil will be hosting a presentation at the symposium on March 4 about medical cannabis and CBD including the variety of products that exist in Brazil, wellness applications as well as legality and safety information.

“We have experienced exceptional operational and revenue growth in Brazil over the past few years and our invitation to sponsor this event is a testament to our strong brand presence there,” stated Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. “In partnership with some of Brazil’s most prestigious doctors and researchers, we have created long-lasting relationships with Brazilian consumers based upon transparency, education, and trust.”

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

