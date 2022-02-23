QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-228.56
38990.61
-0.58%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Cannabis Real Estate Fund Updates Its Target Returns To 18.1% From Previous Target Of 13.1%

byKevin Vandenboss
February 23, 2022 1:59 pm
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Real Estate Fund Updates Its Target Returns To 18.1% From Previous Target Of 13.1%

Rainbow Cannabis Fund II was launched on CrowdStreet in December 2021 to provide capital to cannabis operators through sale-leaseback acquisitions and first mortgage loans secured by existing real property.

See original offering announcement: New Cannabis Real Estate Investment Fund Targeting A 13.1% Annual Return

The fund manager, Rainbow Realty Group, previously closed Rainbow Cannabis Fund I, which has just secured asset backed financing from an FDIC-member bank at attractive terms and anticipates securing similar financing for Rainbow Cannabis Fund II. 

The initial target internal rate of return (IRR) for Fund II was 13.1% on an unlevered basis. However, the ability to obtain traditional forms of financing will allow the fund to hit a higher target return and the fund manager is updating the offering’s targeted investor IRR to 18.1% once it is fully funded and secures leverage at similar rates as Fund I.

Fund II is seeking to raise up to $25,000,000 through its offering on CrowdStreet and has already closed three transactions, with a fourth expected to close in early March. The next closing deadline for Rainbow Cannabis Fund II is March 1, 2022. 

View offering details for Rainbow Cannabis Fund II on CrowdStreet

Photo: Courtesy of CrowdStreet

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets Real Estate

Related Articles

Michigan Report: Ascend Wellness Gets Closer To Opening Cannabis Shop In East Lansing

Michigan Report: Ascend Wellness Gets Closer To Opening Cannabis Shop In East Lansing

Plans to open a recreational cannabis shop and medical dispensary at the former Sawyers Pontiac dealership in East Lansing received city planners' support this week, reported the Lansing State Journal. read more
Innovative Industrial Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

Innovative Industrial Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) a real estate company focused on the U.S. cannabis industry, announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Full Year 2021 Highlights read more