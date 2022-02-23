High Tide Reaches 420K Cabana Club Members, Will Award Random Member With A Car On 4/20

Retail-focused cannabis company High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) (TSXV:HITI) (FSE:2LYA) revealed Wednesday that its Cabana Club loyalty program has recently surpassed the milestone of 420,000 members.

This milestone represents Cabana Club membership growth of 71% since the company launched its discount club model on Oct. 20, 2021. As a celebration of this achievement, High Tide will be awarding an exclusive prize package to a randomly-selected member of the Cabana Club on April 20. The prize package will consist of a car valued at approximately $42,000, or a cash equivalent, as well as an all-expenses paid roundtrip flight to Calgary and dinner with Raj Grover, the company’s president and chief executive officer.

“I am very excited to be able to make this announcement today. As showcased by our impressive growth over the last four months, Canadians have responded incredibly positively to our discount club model, with over 175,000 members having signed up since the model’s launch, and the Cabana Club having recently surpassed the 420,000 member milestone,” Grover stated. “Our Cabana Club remains free to join, and until April 20th, 2022, any resident of Canada (excluding Quebec residents) who is of legal age in the province that they reside, who joins the Cabana Club, will become eligible to participate in this exclusive giveaway. We owe our continued success to our outstanding customers, as over 90% of our daily transactions are now conducted by our loyal Cabana Club members, and this is just one more way to say thank you to our incredible Cabana Club community."

Price Action

High Tide shares clsoed Tuesday market session 8.88% lower at $4.31 per share.