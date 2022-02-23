QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
+ 78.05
39297.22
+ 0.2%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

High Tide Reaches 420K Cabana Club Members, Will Award Random Member With A Car On 4/20

byNina Zdinjak
February 23, 2022 7:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
High Tide Reaches 420K Cabana Club Members, Will Award Random Member With A Car On 4/20

Retail-focused cannabis company High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) (TSXV:HITI) (FSE:2LYA) revealed Wednesday that its Cabana Club loyalty program has recently surpassed the milestone of 420,000 members.

This milestone represents Cabana Club membership growth of 71% since the company launched its discount club model on Oct. 20, 2021. As a celebration of this achievement, High Tide will be awarding an exclusive prize package to a randomly-selected member of the Cabana Club on April 20. The prize package will consist of a car valued at approximately $42,000, or a cash equivalent, as well as an all-expenses paid roundtrip flight to Calgary and dinner with Raj Grover, the company’s president and chief executive officer.

“I am very excited to be able to make this announcement today. As showcased by our impressive growth over the last four months, Canadians have responded incredibly positively to our discount club model, with over 175,000 members having signed up since the model’s launch, and the Cabana Club having recently surpassed the 420,000 member milestone,” Grover stated. “Our Cabana Club remains free to join, and until April 20th, 2022, any resident of Canada (excluding Quebec residents) who is of legal age in the province that they reside, who joins the Cabana Club, will become eligible to participate in this exclusive giveaway. We owe our continued success to our outstanding customers, as over 90% of our daily transactions are now conducted by our loyal Cabana Club members, and this is just one more way to say thank you to our incredible Cabana Club community."

Price Action
High Tide shares clsoed Tuesday market session 8.88% lower at $4.31 per share.

 

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

High Tide's Canna Cabana Launches Cannabis Delivery On Demand

High Tide's Canna Cabana Launches Cannabis Delivery On Demand

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) has launched cannabis Delivery on Demand in select Canna Cabana retail locations across Canada. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, Columbia Care, Goodness Growth, High Tide

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, Columbia Care, Goodness Growth, High Tide

Curaleaf Holdings Expands PA Retail Footprint With New Stores In State College & Erie read more
High Tide To Open 60th Canna Cabana Location In Alberta

High Tide To Open 60th Canna Cabana Location In Alberta

Canadian cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 11070 100 Avenue in Grande Prairie, Alberta, will begin selling recreational cannabis products for adult use on Saturday. read more
High Tide Files 2021 Audited Annual Financial Statements, Confirms Adjusted EBITDA Of CA$12.5M

High Tide Files 2021 Audited Annual Financial Statements, Confirms Adjusted EBITDA Of CA$12.5M

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV:HITI) (FSE:2LYA) confirmed it has completed the process of filing its audited annual financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the financial years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020. read more