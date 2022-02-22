Cannabis Extraction Co. Ayurcann Shares Slightly Up On Record Sales, 106% YoY Revenue Growth

"This quarter we have shown and have proven again that Ayurcann is able to maintain a profitable business and expand its market share,"Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann, stated. "Ayurcann works diligently to serve its clients and continues to grow its revenues, while keeping an eye on its bottom line. We are thrilled to see our revenues grow at a steady pace while maintaining strong margins and being responsible to our shareholders. We can confidently say that we fully expect to show continued growth and build on our momentum."