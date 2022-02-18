'Puff As You Go' With Flower By Edie Parker's New Heart One-Hitter Necklaces

Luxury fashion brand, Edie Parker, and a line of extravagant cannabis and smoking accessories, Flower by Edie Parker, recently launched Heart One-Hitter Necklaces.

Hitter necklaces were designed with the idea of enabling consumers to show the world they are proud cannabis users. Available in Jade, Blush and Smoke, they provide more options for users to match them with their favorite outfits, and, of course, puff as they go.

"At Flower by Edie Parker, our goal is to merge the worlds of fashion and cannabis and make products that are meant to be shown off, for a good time, and catered towards a female audience, as there aren’t many brands authentically speaking to that demographic,” Brett Heyman founder of Flower by Edie Parker told Benzinga. “With our new Heart wearable one-hitters, cannabis aficionados can proudly wear this necklace and keep cannabis close to their hearts. As a fashion lover, what's better than a cute accessory that's also functional?”

Each necklace: $85

The company also recently launched a new division – Weedie Parker Creative, with the idea of working with emerging and established cannabis companies to develop compliant branding strategies, integrated marketing campaigns and compelling packaging concepts.

Photo: Courtesy of Flower by Edie Parker