Edie Parker Launches The Weedie Parker Creative Division, A Strategic Arm Of Flower By Edie Parker

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A luxury fashion brand, Edie Parker, and a line of luxury cannabis and smoking accessories Flower by Edie Parker launched Thursday a new divsion - Weedie Parker Creative.

The newly-formed division will work with emerging and established cannabis companies to develop compliant branding strategies, integrated marketing campaigns and compelling packaging concepts.

Weedie Parker Creative's vision is an extension of Edie Parker founder Brett Heyman, who has nearly two decades of experience elevating fashion brands like Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana. In 2019, launched Flower by Edie Parker. The brand's line of collectible accessories and flower products can be found in dispensaries across North America as well as popular retailers such as Urban Outfitters and Shopbop. Recently, Edie Parker reopened its flagship SoHo storefront, located at 21 Bond Street in New York and announced a distribution partnership with Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc, AAWH, which brings its coveted California flower brand to the Midwest and Northeast.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

"Edie Parker's products reflect our mission to create experiences that celebrate and elevate cannabis, and Weedie Parker Creative allows us to bring this vision to like-minded brand partners," Brett Heyman, founder of Flower by Edie Parker stated. "We are excited to launch this division with our team of forward-thinking creatives to help more cannabis brands execute larger-than-life ideas, find their unique voices and demonstrate how this industry can be a force for good in society."

Photo: Courtesy of Weedie Parker Creative