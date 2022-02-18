Lemonhaze Presents New Elite Experiences For The Cannabis Industry, Backed By Agrify, Leaflink, Blinc And Many Others

This President's Day, Arizona's Legacy Golf Club will tee-off of the latest season of Cannabis Industry Executive Golf Classics – culminating with the Lemonhaze Cannabis Industry Executive Golf Classic in Las Vegas on November 14, 2022.

Lemonhaze's signature events the Cannabis Industry Executive Golf Classics are held in cities and regions across the country, including Phoenix, Tampa, Denver, New Jersey, and Northern and Southern California. Tailored for the industry executive, these local tournaments offer a day of friendly competition and networking on the green that builds relationships, sparks new deals, and fosters a sense of community. Capping off the golf season is the second annual Lemonhaze Cannabis Industry Executive Golf Invitational, an invite-only event featuring the largest gathering of influential decision-makers in legal cannabis assembled in one place and time.

A unique opportunity for product salespeople and dispensary buyers are Lemonhaze Virtual Up-Fronts which enable direct engagement through the efficiency of video meetings and sales platforms. For some smaller brands, it also means meeting with retailers they might otherwise not have access to!

Lemonhaze Budtenders First Parties are VIP events made to spotlight the importance of Budtenders as the engines that run the industry. Exhibitors can interact and educate Budtenders face-to-face in a fun party atmosphere in legal cannabis hubs, including Boston Chicago. Detroit, Portland, and Seattle.

Brian Yauger Lemonhaze CEO stated: "Lemonhaze's mission continues to be providing valuable industry connections and throwing some great parties for everyone to enjoy."

Lemonhaze events are sponsored by some of the biggest brands inside and outside the industry, including Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY), Arco / Murray, AVD, Blinc, BOLD, BOVEDA, LeafLink, Rove, and more.

"Lemonhaze events provide the opportunity for any business in the cannabis industry to connect with influencers and decision-makers they need to grow their businesses," stated Lemonhaze COO Penny Cook.