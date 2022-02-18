QQQ
Which Province Sold Most Marijuana In December? Canadian Cannabis Sales Hit Another Record

byJelena Martinovic
February 18, 2022 12:22 pm
Which Province Sold Most Marijuana In December? Canadian Cannabis Sales Hit Another Record

Cannabis sales in Canada totaled CA$382.4 million ($301 million) in December, representing an increase of 8.5% from November, according to Statistics Canada.

Sales were up 28.5% from a year ago, building on an increase in the number of stores and falling flower prices.

Hifyre IQ has estimated January sales to be 8% lower – 5.7% below the actual December level and up 29% from a year ago.

Ontario retailers sold the most cannabis, with sales rising 5% on a monthly basis and 68% year-over-year to CA$155 million.

In Alberta, Canada's second-largest most populated province, cannabis sales increased 11% over from November and 3% on an annual level. Quebec’s cannabis sales increased 14% month-over-month and 9% year-over-year.

British Columbia saw a 510% growth in cannabis sales in December, compared to the month before, and 22% from a year ago.

Product Categories

Hifyre IQ estimated that product categories have seen a shift towards non-flower products, counting it at a record 30% in December compared to 28.5% in November.

Moreover, the data analytics provider projects that non-flower products decreased to 29.5% due to a reduction in the edibles category.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash

