Buy Weed In The Metaverse: Jim Jones And Alex Todd's Cannabis Brand Now Available On Cryptovoxels

Jim Jones and Alex Todd's cannabis brand Saucey Farms & Extracts and Higher Life CBD Dispensary have partnered to launch the former's THC products in the metaverse.

The product offering expansion falls on the heels of Higher Life CBD Dispensary’s debut in the metaverse.

What Happened

While Higher Life's offerings were limited to CBD products during the first phase of the launch, the partnership with Saucey Farms & Extracts now allows the companies to offer THC products as well.

In states where Saucey is available, consumers can purchase select premium cannabis products ranging from flower strains, all-natural cannabis oil cartridges, kiefed pre-rolls and more, in the Higher Life CBD Dispensary on 3 Dendrite Street, near Igloo 3 in Cryptovoxels.

Why It Matters

“Meeting Brandon on Clubhouse last year felt like this collaboration was meant to be,” said Saucey Farms & Extracts founder and CEO Alex Todd. “Being at the forefront of cannabis and technology innovation with our product as one of many firsts in the metaverse space is exciting. We’re honored to lead the creation of new ways folks can access and experience cannabis.”

Brandon Howard, Higher Life CBD Dispensary CEO, said he couldn't have found a better partner.

“We couldn’t think of a better partner to expand our metaverse footprint with. I’m thrilled to have Saucey as the exclusive partner in launching Phase Two with us, and we’re both excited to continue pushing the boundaries of cannabis e-commerce.”

What's Next

To ensure accessibility, Saucey items can be purchased in the metaverse with both crypto and traditional currencies.

The cannabis product launch within the digital dispensary precludes additional cannabis NFT launches to arrive later this year.