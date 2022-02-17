QQQ
InMed's Evolution To Commercial Sales Featured In Research Report

byInvestorBrandNetwork
February 17, 2022 12:39 pm
InMed's Evolution To Commercial Sales Featured In Research Report

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM), a leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, was featured in a report published by Edison Group, a leading research and investor relations consultancy. According to the piece, InMed achieved Q222 financial results that reflect its evolution from a pure-play biotech firm to one with commercial sales to the health and wellness market, with revenues of $0.3 million, all cannabichromene (“CBC”). “As of January, it also began selling cannabicitran (‘CBT’) to the health and wellness market,” notes the report. “The now-completed BayMedica acquisition boosts its product portfolio for rare cannabinoids and rounds out InMed’s manufacturing capabilities. INM continued advancing its drug development programs, including its ongoing 755-201-EB phase II trial and preparing for an INM-088 FDA pre-investigational new drug meeting to treat glaucoma.”

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/018mE

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica, the company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is also a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit www.InMedPharma.com and www.BayMedica.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to INM are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/INM

