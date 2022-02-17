InMed's Evolution To Commercial Sales Featured In Research Report

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM), a leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, was featured in a report published by Edison Group, a leading research and investor relations consultancy. According to the piece, InMed achieved Q222 financial results that reflect its evolution from a pure-play biotech firm to one with commercial sales to the health and wellness market, with revenues of $0.3 million, all cannabichromene (“CBC”). “As of January, it also began selling cannabicitran (‘CBT’) to the health and wellness market,” notes the report. “The now-completed BayMedica acquisition boosts its product portfolio for rare cannabinoids and rounds out InMed’s manufacturing capabilities. INM continued advancing its drug development programs, including its ongoing 755-201-EB phase II trial and preparing for an INM-088 FDA pre-investigational new drug meeting to treat glaucoma.”

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica, the company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is also a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit www.InMedPharma.com and www.BayMedica.com.

