The Most Coveted Accolade In Cannabis: How To Apply To The Benzinga Cannabis Awards

Benzinga, a financial news and data company recently acquired at a $300 million valuation, is launching the Benzinga Cannabis Awards this September, during its 15th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in California.

The Benzinga Cannabis Awards will celebrate new, creative, innovative, and outstanding people, solutions, and companies in the cannabis industry. Interested parties can apply or nominate others following this link.

“Finding the best of the best in cannabis is no easy feat, but someone has to do it. So, we assembled a panel of high-level judges to help us determine who are the people and organizations driving the cannabis industry forward,” said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

Key Details

Applications for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Awards open February 14th, 2022, and will be free thru February 21st, 2022.

After February 21st, there will be an application fee that will surge as the date of the awards gets closer. So make sure to apply early following this link!

Award Categories

Benzinga will award people and organizations in the following categories:

Leadership Most Impactful Cannabis Executives of the Year “Brett Roper Award” for Lifetime Achievement Cannabis Advocate of the Year Friend of the Industry Award (lawaker, politician or lobbyist) Best Cannabis Leader Under 40



Performance Most Innovative Cannabis Brand Most Effective Celebrity Cannabis Brand Most Innovative Cannabis Small Business Most Environmentally Friendly Operator Social Equity Award Best Use of Capital Best M&A Deal Best M&A Banker Best Cannabis Partnership Best Cannabis Exit Best Cannabis Retail Expansion Strategy Cannabis Investors Award Most Innovative Cannabis ETF Most Innovative Cannabis Lender Best Cannabis Industry Analyst Best Investment Research Best Cannabis Accounting Firm Best Cannabis Law Firm Hottest Cannabis Technology Best Canadian Cannabis Company Best Latin American Cannabis Company Best European Cannabis Company



Organizations Cannabis Business Reporter of the Year Cannabis Finance Reporter of the Year Cannabis Policy Reporter of the Year Cannabis Lifestyle Reporter of the Year Cannabis Industry Association of the Year



Why Attend The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Enjoy exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow at an event hosted by Benzinga. Hear directly from the executives of top-performing cannabis companies and get priceless insights from the world’s leading cannabis investors, all in one place.

After 14 extremely successful editions in Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, New York and Miami, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is heading to the West Coast.

The September Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will include an expo floor to give more visibility to the brands that are shaping this space. In addition, attendees will enjoy private meeting areas, comfortable seating and premium food options.

“As one of the first major financial media companies to cover Cannabis, Benzinga is uniquely positioned to be able to shine the spotlight on those companies innovating and executing at the highest level. We're thrilled to honor those leaders and the industry they're building,” said Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.