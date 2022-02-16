Cybin Chopra Foundation Team To Advance Psychedelics In Mental Health

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) (NEO: CYBN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing “Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM),” has entered a strategic partnership with The Chopra Foundation, a not-for-profit organization founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, dedicated to improving health and well-being. Under the collaboration, The Chopra Foundation is working closely with Cybin to support education and awareness about its groundbreaking research to harness the potential of psychedelic therapies in mental health. Emerging research shows the potential for psychedelic-assisted therapy to improve the quality of life for people suffering with mental illnesses, including those specific indications that Cybin is targeting, such as major depressive disorder and alcohol use and anxiety disorders. “We are honored to partner with The Chopra Foundation and, specifically, to be part of the NeverAlone Initiative. Much is understood about psychedelics, as they have been studied in academia for decades, but there is still much investigative work to be done,” said Cybin’s CEO Doug Drysdale. “At Cybin, we are using medicinal chemistry and drug delivery technologies to build on existing clinical data and improve the patient experience by overcoming the limitations of current treatments for mental illness. We share the Foundation’s pioneering spirit with regard to mental health and well-being and its goal of ensuring accessibility to much-needed treatment options to those in need.”

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM) by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Cybin.com.

