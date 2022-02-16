QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
+ 613.11
39000.00
+ 1.6%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

Neptune's Sprout Organics Enters Walmart With CoComelon Collaboration - Launch Of First Co-Branded Products

byNina Zdinjak
February 16, 2022 11:15 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Neptune's Sprout Organics Enters Walmart With CoComelon Collaboration - Launch Of First Co-Branded Products

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT) confirmed Wednesday that its Sprout Organics baby and toddler foods has launched a co-branded product line with CoComelon across the U.S

"Making mealtime fun is in our DNA, and this collaboration takes that promise to a whole new level," Capp Culver, CEO of Sprout Organics stated. "We're thrilled to bring the beloved 'CoComelon' characters to life through organic foods that kids will love and parents can feel good about, making meal and snack time more fun for the whole family."

The Sprout Organics and CoComelon line features a range of offerings including Baby Food Pouches for 6-months and up, and Wafflez and Curlz snacks for the pickiest toddlers. The baby food pouches will be available in two delicious combinations: NEW Yes, Yes Veggies (made from various organic vegetables) and Apple Oatmeal Raisin with Cinnamon, packaged in 'mess proof' pouches. Pumpkin Butter and Jelly Wafflez, Broccoli Curlz and White Cheddar Curlz will all feature the loveable CoComelon characters with more varieties launching throughout the year.  

"We're constantly looking for new ways to bring fun and excitement to families across the country, and mealtime is such a natural opportunity for us to explore," stated Joan Grasso, head of consumer products, North America at Moonbug Entertainment. "Sprout Organics is the perfect veggie-forward brand and partner to bring our characters and songs to life in a way that promotes real, organic ingredients as fuel for little, growing minds and bodies."

Sprout Organics Enters Walmart With CoComelon Collaboration

Sprout Organics will also launch in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) nationwide with Sprout Organics x CoComelon products available on Walmart's website by early March and rolling out to close to 900 Walmart stores in April 2022. The initial product offering across Walmart will include 5 SKUs.

"We're so pleased to introduce the Sprout Organics CoComelon collaboration at select Walmart locations and on Walmart.com," Noemi Dominguez, merchant, on behalf of Walmart, said in a statment "Sprout Organics and 'CoComelon' bring together the best of what we can offer our children – making mealtime and snack time healthy, easy and fun for kids."

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Neptune Wellness Shares Spike Ahead Of Sprout Foods Deal

Neptune Wellness Shares Spike Ahead Of Sprout Foods Deal

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) agreed to acquire a 50.1% interest in baby food and snack company Sprout Foods for $6 million in cash and $12 million via issuance of 6.74 million Neptune shares. read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: TGOD, Numinus Wellness, GTI, Neptune Wellness

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: TGOD, Numinus Wellness, GTI, Neptune Wellness

The Green Organic Dutchman Names New CFO The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE:TGOD) (OTC: TGODF) recently tapped Nichola Thompson to oversee the company's finance department. read more
Unparalleled Cannabis Investing Event Announced For Miami, Apr. 20 & 21, Hosted By Benzinga

Unparalleled Cannabis Investing Event Announced For Miami, Apr. 20 & 21, Hosted By Benzinga

The 14th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the world’s biggest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event, will take place on April 20 and April 21, 2022, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, in Miami, Florida. read more
Neptune Wellness Shares Skyrocket On 457.57% YoY Revenue Growth In Q3

Neptune Wellness Shares Skyrocket On 457.57% YoY Revenue Growth In Q3

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX:NEPT) announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021, reporting revenue of CA$18.4 million (US$14.52 million), up buy 17% sequentially, and 457.57% year-over-year. read more