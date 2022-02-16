Neptune's Sprout Organics Enters Walmart With CoComelon Collaboration - Launch Of First Co-Branded Products

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT) confirmed Wednesday that its Sprout Organics baby and toddler foods has launched a co-branded product line with CoComelon across the U.S.

"Making mealtime fun is in our DNA, and this collaboration takes that promise to a whole new level," Capp Culver, CEO of Sprout Organics stated. "We're thrilled to bring the beloved 'CoComelon' characters to life through organic foods that kids will love and parents can feel good about, making meal and snack time more fun for the whole family."

The Sprout Organics and CoComelon line features a range of offerings including Baby Food Pouches for 6-months and up, and Wafflez and Curlz snacks for the pickiest toddlers. The baby food pouches will be available in two delicious combinations: NEW Yes, Yes Veggies (made from various organic vegetables) and Apple Oatmeal Raisin with Cinnamon, packaged in 'mess proof' pouches. Pumpkin Butter and Jelly Wafflez, Broccoli Curlz and White Cheddar Curlz will all feature the loveable CoComelon characters with more varieties launching throughout the year.

"We're constantly looking for new ways to bring fun and excitement to families across the country, and mealtime is such a natural opportunity for us to explore," stated Joan Grasso, head of consumer products, North America at Moonbug Entertainment. "Sprout Organics is the perfect veggie-forward brand and partner to bring our characters and songs to life in a way that promotes real, organic ingredients as fuel for little, growing minds and bodies."

Sprout Organics Enters Walmart With CoComelon Collaboration

Sprout Organics will also launch in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) nationwide with Sprout Organics x CoComelon products available on Walmart's website by early March and rolling out to close to 900 Walmart stores in April 2022. The initial product offering across Walmart will include 5 SKUs.

"We're so pleased to introduce the Sprout Organics CoComelon collaboration at select Walmart locations and on Walmart.com," Noemi Dominguez, merchant, on behalf of Walmart, said in a statment "Sprout Organics and 'CoComelon' bring together the best of what we can offer our children – making mealtime and snack time healthy, easy and fun for kids."