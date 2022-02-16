Marijuana Producer Decibel Achieves Third Consecutive Month Of Record Market Share In January
Marijuana producer Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (TSXV:DB) (OTCQB:DBCCF) provided an update on its recent Canadian recreational market share.
"Our market share growth continues to gain momentum, driven by the superior experiences that our brands and products offer to our customers, coupled with a focus on bringing new, unique and innovative products to market" Paul Wilson, CCEO of Decibel stated. "With a strong footing established early this year, we are confident in maintaining and accelerating this pace of growth, through additional product launches, entry into new markets, and operational efficiency gains acting as catalysts to drive shareholder value this year."
Market Share Across Decibel's Major Markets
- Record 4.3% recreational market share in January over 4.2% in December 2021
- #1 brand in premium flower & pre-roll sales with a 9.1% market share
- #2 brand in concentrate sales with an 8.9% market share
- #2 brand in vape sales with a 12.8% market share
National Market Share
- Decibel's market share has grown from 3.4% to 3.6% over the same period
- #1 brand in premium flower & pre-roll sales with an 7.7% market share
- #3 brand in concentrate sales with an 7.3% market share
- #2 brand in vape sales with a 12.6% market share
Ontario Market Share
- Decibel's market share has grown from 3.1% to 3.2% over the same period
- #3 brand in premium flower & pre-roll sales with a 7.4% market share
- #8 brand in concentrate sales with a 4.1% market share
- #2 brand in vape sales with a 11.4% market share
- Price Action
- Decibel shares closed Tuesday market session 7.90% higher at 11 cents per share.
