Grand Cannabis Co. Fortifies "Good Things Coming" Into a Premium Brand Under Copperstate Farms

Grand Cannabis Co., a joint venture from Copperstate Farms and Healthy Lifestyle Brands, LLC., debuted new product categories and a fresh, modern look for cannabis brand "Good Things Coming," which is designed to meet a broader consumer base.

The Good Things Coming portfolio includes concentrates, pre-rolls, and cartridges, in addition to its award-winning edibles. The new products are now available at Sol Flower and select dispensaries throughout Arizona.

"We see enormous potential with Good Things Coming, which is already a favorite among patients and consumers. With this relaunch, we’re moving the brand beyond just edibles to be a major player across all cannabis categories. It's a dramatic rebrand that makes a bold statement and positions Good Things Coming as a true lifestyle cannabis brand,” said Rolf Sannes, Grand Cannabis' executive VP and general manager.

New flavors and categories under the Good Things Coming product suite include live resin cartridges, live resin and live rosin concentrates, pre-rolls, as well as the brand’s original lavender lemon drops and brownie bites edibles. In 2021, Good Things Coming brownie bites received 2nd place honors at Arizona’s first High Times Cannabis Cup.

“Good Things Coming is growing up, delivering a voice and personality that has diverse appeal and offers an enhanced customer experience,” explained Allie Marconi, senior director of marketing at Copperstate Farms.