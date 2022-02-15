QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
-1616.89
38462.28
-4.03%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

Organic Cannabis Delivery & Edibles Now Available in Ann Arbor, MI Via Winewood Organics

byJelena Martinovic
February 15, 2022 11:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Organic Cannabis Delivery & Edibles Now Available in Ann Arbor, MI Via Winewood Organics

Michigan-based Winewood Organics announced on Tuesday the availability of free organic cannabis delivery in the Ann Arbor area.

Customers within roughly two miles of Winewood can now enjoy free and discreet delivery with no order minimum.

In addition, customers within a 15-mile radius will get free delivery with a minimum order of $50. Custom notes with special instructions (i.e. delivery to curb / front door) can be added to any order.

Ann Arbor customers can buy directly from the source – with cash or debit card – without physically visiting the source.

Winewood employees will dispatch delivery orders in an unbranded vehicle on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays between two time windows: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

Customers select their desired delivery window before ordering. Orders are placed on the Winewood Menu webpage.

These products now include all-natural, vegan, gluten-free Cannabis edibles in addition to a wide range of concentrates and vape cartridges and over 20 strains of organic cannabis flower. All Winewood products are tested by PSI Labs.

To celebrate the launch of delivery services, Winewood is offering 40% off all delivery orders from now until Saturday, February 19, at 4 p.m.

Management Commentary

"We're passionate about 'delivering' our farm-to-table cannabis experience and showing people the difference between us and the average corporate dispensary product," Eric Parkhurst, Winewood’s founder and grower, said. "Making it more convenient or safer for customers to enjoy our products is something we've been eager about since Day 1."

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

The Guide To Modern Cannabis Etiquette: 2022 Edition

The Guide To Modern Cannabis Etiquette: 2022 Edition

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. read more
How To Choose Your First Marijuana Consumption Method

How To Choose Your First Marijuana Consumption Method

This article was originally published on The Green Fund and appears here with permission. read more
Lantern Expands Cannabis Delivery In Massachusetts To South Shore

Lantern Expands Cannabis Delivery In Massachusetts To South Shore

Cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform Lantern plans to expand its delivery zone to Massachusetts' South Shore in partnership with economic empowerment retail and delivery licensee South Shore Buds, and adult-use retail dispensary Health Circle. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, Columbia Care, Goodness Growth, High Tide

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, Columbia Care, Goodness Growth, High Tide

Curaleaf Holdings Expands PA Retail Footprint With New Stores In State College & Erie read more