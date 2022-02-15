Organic Cannabis Delivery & Edibles Now Available in Ann Arbor, MI Via Winewood Organics

Michigan-based Winewood Organics announced on Tuesday the availability of free organic cannabis delivery in the Ann Arbor area.

Customers within roughly two miles of Winewood can now enjoy free and discreet delivery with no order minimum.

In addition, customers within a 15-mile radius will get free delivery with a minimum order of $50. Custom notes with special instructions (i.e. delivery to curb / front door) can be added to any order.

Ann Arbor customers can buy directly from the source – with cash or debit card – without physically visiting the source.

Winewood employees will dispatch delivery orders in an unbranded vehicle on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays between two time windows: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

Customers select their desired delivery window before ordering. Orders are placed on the Winewood Menu webpage.

These products now include all-natural, vegan, gluten-free Cannabis edibles in addition to a wide range of concentrates and vape cartridges and over 20 strains of organic cannabis flower. All Winewood products are tested by PSI Labs.

To celebrate the launch of delivery services, Winewood is offering 40% off all delivery orders from now until Saturday, February 19, at 4 p.m.

Management Commentary

"We're passionate about 'delivering' our farm-to-table cannabis experience and showing people the difference between us and the average corporate dispensary product," Eric Parkhurst, Winewood’s founder and grower, said. "Making it more convenient or safer for customers to enjoy our products is something we've been eager about since Day 1."