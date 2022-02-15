QQQ
Marijuana Operator MariMed Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Earnings Date

byNina Zdinjak
February 15, 2022 11:56 am
Marijuana Operator MariMed Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Earnings Date

Multi-state cannabis operator MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX:MRMD) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results for the period ending December 31, 2021 on March 16, 2022 after market close. Management will host a conference call on March 17, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

 

A webcast will be available and can be accessed via MariMed's investor relations website. To listen to the live call, please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived on MariMed's website for approximately 30 days.

 

MariMed develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. Proprietary formulations created by the company's technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature's Heritage, Bubby's Baked, k FUSION, and Kalm FUSION.

 

Price Action

MariMed shares traded 0.03% higher at $0.8170 per share at the time of writing Tuesday morning.

 

 

