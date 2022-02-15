Michigan's Pleasantrees & Blake's Hard Cider Open Cannabis Beverage Facility In Gibraltar Trade Center Site

Cannabis company Pleasantrees and Blake’s Hard Cider are teaming up to open a cannabis and CBD-infused beverage processing facility at the site of the former Gibraltar Trade Center in Mt. Clemens, Michigan.

Pleasantrees is also opening a medical marijuana dispensary at the site this Friday, which for now is curbside only.

"This location is most certainly a flagship for Pleasantrees and will ultimately become a major destination for cannabis consumers far and wide," Randy Buchman, founder and CEO of Pleasantrees said in a news release reported by the Detroit Free Press.

Pleasantrees is taking over about 25,000 square feet of the 250,000-square-foot building for its provisioning center and the beverage processing facility.

Andrew Blake, founder of Blake's Hard Cider , which is based in Armada, said the company has been expanding to alternative alcohol offerings and was looking for a partner in the marijuana space in order to move into cannabis and CBD beverages.

The full partnership details will be announced later, the release said.

The site, a well-known landmark in Macomb County, is easily recognizable because of a massive sign with a mustached man in a brown suit. Gibraltar, which closed its location in 2017 after 37 years, was bought by businessman James George who was awarded a license to grow, dispense and process medical marijuana in the building.

The opening of the medical marijuana dispensary at the site marks Pleasantrees' fifth retail location in Michigan, Benzinga's home state. The company also has cultivation and processing facilities in Harrison Township and recently expanded into Massachusetts.

White Boy Rick And Pleasantrees

Pleasantrees was in the news recently when it partnered with Rick Wershe, AKA White Boy Rick, to set up his cannabis brand The 8th, which he chose because the company’s social equity plans were in line with his own.