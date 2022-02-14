Cybin, MindMed, And Field Trip Health Headline PSYC's First CEO Round Table Event

Media company Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCP:PSYC) and authorities behind psychedelic news and information platform Psychedelic Spotlight, announced that Psychedelic Spotlight will host its first “CEO Roundtable” on Feb. 15.

The event is scheduled to be streamed live on YouTube via The Psychedelic Investor channel, and will be moderated by James Hallifax, journalist and content director for Psychedelic Spotlight. Three of the most prominent leaders of drug development companies within the burgeoning medicinal psychedelic industry will be featured: Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin Corp., (AMEX:CYBN) Robert Barrow, CEO and Board Director of MindMed, (OTC:MMDCF) and Ronan Levy co-founder and executive chairman of Field Trip Health. (NASDAQ:FTRP)

“We are thrilled for this incredible opportunity to bring the leaders of MindMed, Cybin and Field Trip together for one event,” Hallifax, stated. “I’m not sure that there’s ever been a live digital conference with such a high caliber of business leaders in the psychedelics space. I am excited to hear these executives discuss, amongst themselves, the future of this industry and on which topics they agree and disagree. Everyone watching will get an unparalleled opportunity to learn exactly where the medicinal psychedelic space is going in the near future.”

PSYC CEO, David Flores, commented: “Our core focus in 2022 is to fully maximize our growing presence within the medicinal psychedelic industry through our amazing Psychedelic Spotlight platform in order to solidify our position as a leading informational hub for this space. Not only do I see l this “CEO Roundtable” as an excellent opportunity for us to further strengthen our authority within the industry by bringing together leaders from three of the most influential psychedelic drug discovery companies on the market, but I believe it will also serve as a blueprint to utilize in the development of future, monetizable events hosted by Psychedelic Spotlight and The Psychedelic Investor."

Benzinga Psychedelics Conference

This spring, another psychedelics-themed event will be hosted by Benzinga. The first Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference, the premier gathering of psychedelics industry leaders and forward-thinking investors, is coming to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 19, 2022, in Miami, Florida.

Benzinga is proud to announce Kevin O’Leary, Chairman of O’Shares Investment Advisers and host of ABC’s Shark Tank as a keynote speaker and panelist for the conference. MindMed and Cybin together with other big names in the industry will be part of this event as well.

Photo: Courtesy of Mathew Schwartz on Unsplash