AWH Promotes Frank Perullo To President

Vertically integrated cannabis operator Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE:AAWH) (OTCQX:AAWH) announced that it has promoted the company's co-founder and chief strategy officer, Frank Perullo, to president of AWH. Perullo will be responsible for AWH's day-to-day operations, with the retail, sales and marketing, and operations departments reporting directly to Perullo going forward, in addition to his existing reports.

Abner Kurtin, founder, and CEO of AWH, will continue to lead the company and oversee Perullo, along with Dan Neville, chief financial officer, and Robin Debiase, chief people officer. Kurtin will also continue to manage M&A, strategic opportunities, and capital allocation.

"Frank and I have worked together for many years. We founded AWH in 2018, building it into the company it is today. I can't think of a better person to step into the president role than Frank, as we further develop our canopy, brand portfolio, and retail footprint in 2022 and beyond," stated Kurtin. "He will be a crucial asset as we enter our next stage of growth, where we will focus on expanding our product offering and national footprint to better serve our patients and customers."