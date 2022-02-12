What Women Want: Luscious Skin Lotions And Gummy Bears

Skip the box of chocolates this Valentine’s Day and spice up the day of love with TribeTokes’ all-natural and organic Delta 8 gummy bears. The brand's proprietary formulation is flavored and colored with organic cane sugar and all-natural juice extracts such as carrot juice, black currant, turmeric and cherry juice, so you don’t have to choose between wellness and your tastebuds! Delta-8 THC Gummy Bears ($45+)

Fall in love with the process of becoming the best version of yourself on Valentine’s Day and every day. ﻿

This limited-edition bundle is all about loving yourself. Hydrate from the inside out with these three, full-size hemp-derived and vegan Evio Beauty skincare products and BKR’s cult-favorite glass water bottle.

“Self-love starts on the inside, so take care of you. Even if it's just for a minute each day," Brandi Leifso, founder of Evio Beauty told Benzinga. "Create a ritual for yourself and take a moment to treat yourself with kindness — the same kindness you would give your best friend.”

Products included:

• Revitalizing Oil Serum: A unique blend of clean plant-based oils and extracts to give your skin an even, bright and smooth appearance

• Lip Serum in Did I Make Myself Clear?: This soothing lip serum is packed with the healing power of hemp and peppermint to repair the skin barrier and form a seal over the lips to keep moisture in.

• BKR 500ml Bottle in Jet: The original cult fave glass water bottle with a silicone sleeve. A refillable and sustainable option for water on the go.

Self-Love Hydration Skin Kit ($43)