QQQ
+ 0.00
345.45
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-105.70
40410.00
-0.26%
DIA
-0.19
343.87
-0.06%
SPY
+ 0.02
437.04
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
136.79
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.03
177.22
+ 0.02%

What Women Want: Luscious Skin Lotions And Gummy Bears

byMaureen Meehan
February 12, 2022 1:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What Women Want: Luscious Skin Lotions And Gummy Bears

Skip the box of chocolates this Valentine’s Day and spice up the day of love with TribeTokes’ all-natural and organic Delta 8 gummy bears. The brand's proprietary formulation is flavored and colored with organic cane sugar and all-natural juice extracts such as carrot juice, black currant, turmeric and cherry juice, so you don’t have to choose between wellness and your tastebuds! Delta-8 THC Gummy Bears ($45+)

Fall in love with the process of becoming the best version of yourself on Valentine’s Day and every day. ﻿

This limited-edition bundle is all about loving yourself. Hydrate from the inside out with these three, full-size hemp-derived and vegan Evio Beauty skincare products and BKR’s cult-favorite glass water bottle.

“Self-love starts on the inside, so take care of you. Even if it's just for a minute each day," Brandi Leifso, founder of Evio Beauty told Benzinga. "Create a ritual for yourself and take a moment to treat yourself with kindness — the same kindness you would give your best friend.”

Products included:

• Revitalizing Oil Serum: A unique blend of clean plant-based oils and extracts to give your skin an even, bright and smooth appearance
• Lip Serum in Did I Make Myself Clear?This soothing lip serum is packed with the healing power of hemp and peppermint to repair the skin barrier and form a seal over the lips to keep moisture in.
• BKR 500ml Bottle in Jet: The original cult fave glass water bottle with a silicone sleeve. A refillable and sustainable option for water on the go.

Self-Love Hydration Skin Kit ($43)

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Retail Sales Startups Markets

Related Articles

Kentucky Bill Proposing To Ban Delta-8 Products Could Cost The State Billions Of Dollars

Kentucky Bill Proposing To Ban Delta-8 Products Could Cost The State Billions Of Dollars

The Kentucky legislature is seeking to ban all forms of "intoxicating products" made from industrial hemp, such as delta-8 THC, a form of THC distinguished from the more common delta-9 THC found in cannabis plants, Hemp Today writes. read more
Analyst: Dissecting Marijuana Sales Growth And Cannabis Dispensary Performance in Florida

Analyst: Dissecting Marijuana Sales Growth And Cannabis Dispensary Performance in Florida

In a recent analyst note, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald takes a close look at Florida's operators regarding store trends and total sales growth.  The Florida medical marijuana market has continued to slow in the first quarter of 2022, after mid-teens sequential growth earlier in 2021.  read more
Columbia Care Brings Cannabist Retail Experience To New York With Brooklyn Dispensary

Columbia Care Brings Cannabist Retail Experience To New York With Brooklyn Dispensary

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) announced that its Brooklyn Heights location, located at 44 Court Street, is the first of its four dispensaries in New York to complete the transition to Cannabist, the company’s new retail experience. read more
NY Cannabis Lawsuit Update: Ascend Wellness Files New Claim, Says MedMen Has

NY Cannabis Lawsuit Update: Ascend Wellness Files New Claim, Says MedMen Has "Seller's Remorse"

In the latest move in the legal battle between the two cannabis companies, Ascend Wellness (CSE:AAWH) (OTCQX:AAWH) filed an amended complaint against MedMen (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: read more