South Carolina: State Senate Advances Compassionate Care Act

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
February 11, 2022 5:03 pm
For the first time ever, the South Carolina State Senate has advanced medical cannabis access legislation, the bipartisan Compassionate Care Act, reported NORML. The measure introduced by sponsor Senator Tom Davis (R) seven years ago, was approved by a vote of nearly 2 to 1, sending it for further debate in the House of Representatives.
If approved by the House, the measure would still need the support of Republican Governor Henry McMaster, who has not yet taken a firm public stance on the bill. The legislation establish a limited medical cannabis program in the state.

South Carolina would be the 38th state to enact medical cannabis access. The bill legalizes certain cannabis formulations under the authorization of a physician. Senator Davis has repeatedly referred to the Act as “the most conservative medical cannabis bill in the country.”

Speaking on the bill, NORML political associate Jacob McMaster said, “While some of the more restrictive provisions in the Compassionate Care Act may not be entirely ideal, this is nonetheless a welcomed step forward for cannabis reform in South Carolina. The access provided by this program will greatly increase the quality of life for qualifying patients, providing a safe alternative to many of the addictive prescription medications currently in use.”

Under the new legislation, smokeable products would not be legal and qualified patients would have access to cannabis through oils, salves, vaporizers, or patches. Possession of cannabis plants would still be punishable as a misdemeanor offense.

“Patients who are currently treating a medical condition with prescription opioids, as well as those diagnosed with an estimated year or less to live, may also qualify,” NORML stated in a press release on Friday. “Card-holding patients will obtain their medication from state-licensed facilities that require a pharmacist to be on-site.”

Photo by Clint Patterson on Unsplash. 

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Politics Markets General

