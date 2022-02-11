As Post-Modern As It Gets: You Can Now Get Mushroom-Infused Edibles Delivered At Home In All-Electric Vehicles

Hyphae Wellness, a mushroom company based in Eugene, Oregon, has partnered with Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) to create a home delivery service where mushroom products are delivered in an all-electric vehicle.

Oregon residents can order Lion's Mane mushroom gummies and other products on the Hyphae Wellness website, and they can have these products delivered in one of Arcimoto's all-electric "Deliverators."

"Partnering with innovative companies like Arcimoto is an important step towards normalizing the use of mushroom products like ours," says Geoff Ostrove, CEO of Hyphae Wellness. "We truly believe in the efficacy of our products, and we want our products to reach our customers in a way that is fun and exciting, as well as conscious of our carbon footprint and impact on our environment."

Scientific research shows that Lion's Mane mushrooms contain a number of health-promoting substances, including antioxidants and beta-glucan, that can help with nerve growth and anti-inflammation in the brain, Ostrove added.

Cannabis And Mushroom Gummies

Hyphae Wellness has also partnered with Tao Gardens, an Oregon-based adult-use cannabis company, to bring to market a gummy that contains both cannabis and Lion's Mane mushrooms. Plans to expand to California by March are in the books.

"We strive to bring new products to our consumers that they haven't tried before," says Ostrove. "We are proud to partner with progressive cannabis companies like Tao Gardens who care about the quality of their products, and are excited to continue to bring our THC+Mushroom gummy to California and other new markets throughout 2022 and beyond."

The Tao-Hyphae gummy contains fruited body Lion's Mane mushrooms, ice hash made from cannabis flower grown in Tao's living soil garden, and real fruit puree.