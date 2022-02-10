400-Year-Old, NYSE-Traded Paper Company Enters The Cannabis Industry

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) announced Thursday the launch of Botani, a hemp and

botanical solutions business delivering innovative hemp wraps, fillers and rolling/pre-roll papers to the natural fibers industry.

Manufacturers who wish to accelerate the delivery of elevated experiences to their customers will benefit from Botani’s product research and development expertise acquired from over 400 years within the natural fiber, specialty paper and tobacco industries.

Alex Boone, Botani’s Managing Director, commented on the company’s use of premium hemp for the natural fibers industry. “Leveraging SWM’s paper industry experience and expertise in the tobacco industry, Botani knows how to remain relevant in evolving and highly regulated markets. Botani’s goal is to be a trusted, innovative partner, and help manufacturers scale effectively with cutting-edge products.”

Boone also commented on the company’s three pillars in supporting product manufacturers. “First, Botani understands the journey and commitment of the industry’s manufacturers and market leaders. We enter this space to provide paper expertise gleaned from hundreds of years in tobacco product production. Second, Botani is committed to innovative engagements with product manufacturers to deliver paper products in a rapidly evolving market. The third pillar involves helping our customers grow through premium hemp paper products and technology which deliver a consistent, elevated experience.”