Cybin Granted US Patent Covering Lead Proprietary Compound

Cybin (NEO: CYBN) (NYSE:CYBN), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, has been granted U.S. patent 11,242,318 to the company’s investigational deuterated dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) compound CYB004. The patent, granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, strengthens the proprietary position of Cybin’s CYB004 as a deuterated DMT compound until 2041, covers composition of matter and protects the CYB004 drug substance as a putative new chemical entity. CYB004 is Cybin’s lead investigational proprietary DMT compound and in studies has shown potential efficacy at lower doses while also increasing the duration of drug effect providing a therapeutic profile that may alleviate the common negative experiences associated with classical DMT. The company is preparing to submit a clinical trial application for a pilot study of CYB004 this year. “From the outset, Cybin has focused on creating differentiated compounds that harness the potential efficacy of classical psychedelics, while addressing the known limitations necessary for these molecules to become approvable therapeutics,” said Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale in the press release. “We are extremely pleased to receive a composition of matter patent for CYB004, adding strong protection for our growing intellectual property portfolio of psychedelic-based compounds, supporting and protecting the investments that we are making in our CYB004 program. This patent is both rewarding and timely as we prepare to initiate a pilot study for CYB004 in the third quarter of 2022 and work tirelessly to develop an important and alternative treatment option for the millions of people suffering from anxiety disorders.”

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM) by engineering proprietary drug-discovery platforms, innovative drug-delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders. Patent filings are held by Cybin IRL Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cybin. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Cybin.com.

Image sourced from Unsplash

