Exclusive: Cannabis Beverage Uncle Arnie's Launches Direct-To-Consumer Website, Delivery In California

byJavier Hasse
February 9, 2022 2:11 pm
Exclusive: Cannabis Beverage Uncle Arnie's Launches Direct-To-Consumer Website, Delivery In California

Fly Beverage Corp., makers of one of the most popular cannabis beverages in California, is collaborating with Ginger, an e-commerce provider and last-mile delivery service, to launch its direct-to-consumer (DTC) website, unclearnies.com.

Fly’s flagship brand, Uncle Arnie’s, is currently available in 240 points of distribution throughout California.

Launched in May of 2020, Uncle Arnie’s 100mg of THC-infused Iced Tea Lemonade has rapidly become the best-selling beverage Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) throughout California, with over $2.5 million in sales and over 260,000 total units sold, according to Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) data analysis firm, Headset.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend the distribution of Uncle Arnie’s brand into the exploding channel of direct-to-consumer cannabis sales in California,” said Roie Edery, Chief Executive Officer at Ginger. “Uncle Arnie’s has quickly developed a cult-like legacy consumer following. Uncle Arnie’s will now have the opportunity to fully control their users' experience thanks to Ginger’s technology.”

Ginger’s innovative approach to DTC stretches beyond simple ordering and delivering.

“Ginger’s incredible white label e-commerce integration solution, data-focused dashboard capabilities, next-day delivery offering and the breadth of their customer loyalty and retention programs made them a perfect fit for Uncle Arnie’s,” said Theo Terris, Chief Executive Officer at Fly Beverages. “Ginger’s rapidly expanding coverage area throughout the state, further accelerates Uncle Arnie’s mission in providing accessible, memorable and affordable cannabis beverages and edibles to our loyal consumers.”

