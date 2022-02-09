Schwazze Adds President Of New Mexico Division, Appoints Leaders From Greenleaf Ownership Group

Schwazze, (OTCQX:SHWZ) announced the appointment of three key leaders to support the company's significant expansion in its New Mexico operations.

Steve Pear joins Schwazze as its New Mexico division president. He comes from Vancouver-based Happy Gut Brands, Inc, where he recently served as CEO. He spent a significant portion of his career in the Southeast and Midwest working for Coca-Cola Enterprises before moving into national sales roles working for formidable beverage companies. At Coors and Miller-Coors, he served as vice president, national sales and later, moved onto Odwalla where he eventually became president, general manager after working in both sales and operations. Following his time at Odwalla, Pear served as CEO for Cheribundi for over five years building a high-performance culture overseeing: sales, operations, marketing, supply chain, manufacturing, finance and human resources.

Two additional key leaders – Alex Falter-Hahn and Jacob White – have joined Schwazze's New Mexico operating team, transitioning from R. Greenleaf and Associates, LLC.

Falter-Hahn joins Schwazze as vice president, operational excellence. She is a proud New Mexican who has spent the last eight years working as the CFO of RGA.

White joins Schwazze as vice president cultivation and product development. He has called New Mexico home for the last 12 years while working in the New Mexican medical cannabis industry. White started his career in cannabis in 2009 on the retail side where he opened Albuquerque's first medical dispensary. In 2011, Jacob joined R. Greenleaf Organics focusing on cultivation, setting the standard for quality cannabis flower and obtaining the highest quarterly yields in the state.

"These three key additions to our New Mexico senior leadership team are critical to our expansion across Colorado borders. Pear, Falter-Hahn and White bring cross functional leadership to our New Mexico operations, and we are fortunate to have them on our team," Nirup Krishnamurthy, COO of Schwazze stated. "We are excited to be part of New Mexico's transition to the cannabis recreational market and to leverage our deep experience in the Colorado market to bring the best variety of quality products with great service to our customers in New Mexico."