Tilray's SweetWater Brewing Expands Distribution Across California

SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY), is expanding across California with distribution partners, Reyes Beer Division. This ties together the continued westward expansion of SweetWater with the opening of SweetWater Colorado Brewing Company, LLC in Fort Collins, Colorado, and recent acquisition of San Diego beer brands, Alpine Beer Company and Green Flash Brewing Company.

The nation's 11th largest craft brewer will now be available for purchase throughout the state at local restaurants, bars, grocery chains, liquor stores and other retail establishments either on draft or in cans.

"Having been born and raised on the West Coast, twenty-five years ago I had the fantastic opportunity to bring a piece of home with me to the East Coast through a slew of SweetWater's West Coast-style beers over the years," Freddy Bensch, co-founder and CEO of SweetWater stated. "I am beyond stoked to have found our way across the U.S. to California, our OG stomping grounds, where we will continue to leverage the 420 lifestyle and SweetWater brand in its truest and purest form."

Through Reyes Beer Division, the largest beer distributor in the United States, SweetWater's award-winning lineup of year-round, seasonal, and specialty beers are now available across California.

"We are excited to work with SweetWater Brewing Company as they begin this new venture in California," Tom Reyes, president of Reyes Beer Division West said in a statement. "We've seen both immense growth and success with craft beer in the California market, and we are pleased SweetWater chose our family to be their distribution partner as they expand their reach."

Price Action

Tilray shares traded 3.36% higher at $6.46 per share during Wednesday pre-market session.