QQQ
+ 1.14
345.92
+ 0.33%
BTC/USD
+ 700.25
42753.91
+ 1.67%
DIA
-3.37
350.66
-0.97%
SPY
-2.62
443.08
-0.59%
TLT
-1.87
140.12
-1.35%
GLD
+ 0.41
173.41
+ 0.23%

Mississippi's Main Power Supplier Refuses To Provide Electricity To Any And All Marijuana-Related Sites

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
February 9, 2022 10:14 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Mississippi's Main Power Supplier Refuses To Provide Electricity To Any And All Marijuana-Related Sites

After Gov. Tate Reeves (R) signed a bill to legalize medical marijuana in Mississippi, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), a main supplier of electricity to the state’s northern region, announced that since it is a federally- owned utility company, it must adhere to federal drug laws. So, off with the lights.

In a document obtained by the Daily Journal (and confirmed by the TVA), the federal agency states that “Given this important point, TVA will not direct any federal resources or funds to the cultivation and/or distribution of marijuana.” The statement is unclear if municipal companies that receive TVA power can serve electricity to legal cannabis facilities.

Tupelo Water & Light, a municipal-owned utility company in Northeast Mississippi that receives power from the TVA, did not acknowledge any official communication from the TVA on medical marijuana.

See also: What Happens If You Smoke Weed Everyday?

Meanwhile, “the utility said its employees will report to management if they find that a local power company is using TVA services to provide electricity to state-legal cannabis businesses,” reported Marijuana Moment.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen (D), pushed back against the TVA’s stance, telling Marijuana Moment on Tuesday that medical marijuana “has been legalized in the majority of our states generally by the people’s votes…TVA should not discriminate against legal businesses that need utilities,” Cohen said.

“TVA needs all the business they could get as their rates are way too high already and many want to leave TVA,” Cohen added.

A federal rider continually approved by Congress since 2014 prevents the Department of Justice from spending money to interfere with the implementation of state medical cannabis laws, but it does not affect TVA. 

Photo by Pieter van de Sande On Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Politics Markets General

Related Articles

Mississippi's Electricity Supplier Walks Back Remarks About Cutting Power To Marijuana Facilities

Mississippi's Electricity Supplier Walks Back Remarks About Cutting Power To Marijuana Facilities

Mississippi’s main supplier of electricity Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) recently announced plans to  read more
Have Recent Market Projections Impacted Cannabis Industry Optimism?

Have Recent Market Projections Impacted Cannabis Industry Optimism?

Despite projections pointing towards short-term capital market struggles fueled by stalled reform, most in the cannabis industry remain optimistic that the market and regulations will align to provide a beneficial long-term. read more
Sixth Time The Charm? Marijuana Banking Bill Sponsor Optimistic About Senate Approval

Sixth Time The Charm? Marijuana Banking Bill Sponsor Optimistic About Senate Approval

Earlier this month, the U.S. House of Representatives formally attached a cannabis banking reform amendment to large-scale legislation dealing with innovation and manufacturing. read more
MedMen Parts Ways With CRO On Heels Of Calling Quits On $73M Deal With Ascend Wellness

MedMen Parts Ways With CRO On Heels Of Calling Quits On $73M Deal With Ascend Wellness

Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQB: MMNFF) announced that Tracy McCourt, the company's chief revenue officer opted to resign, effective March 4. read more