Scotts Miracle-Gro Is One Of The Best Places To Work For LGBTQ+ Equality, Human Rights Campaign Confirms

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. ScottsMiracle-Gro joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"We are committed to creating a workplace community at ScottsMiracle-Gro where each of our associates feels comfortable, supported and proud bringing their whole self to work," Denise Stump, executive vice president, global human resources, and chief ethics officer for ScottsMiracle-Gro stated. "We know there is always more work to do, but we're honored to receive this recognition of our progress. Thank you to our associates who have been a collaborative force on our journey."

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. ScottsMiracle-Gro's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, human rights campaign senior vice president of programs, research and training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to ScottsMiracle-Gro for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

Photo: Courtesy of Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash