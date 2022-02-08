Philter Labs Announces Follow-On Investment by Btomorrow Ventures To Support New Product Launches

Philter Labs announced that Btomorrow Ventures (BTV), the venture arm of BAT plc, has exercised its option to make a follow-on investment into Philter Labs, after leading the round for the Preferred Series A.

Philter Labs has a robust new product pipeline, with several products planned to launch this year and next. All of these products are designed for ease of consumer use in eliminating secondhand smoke, with a focus on collective social responsibility for more conscious consumption.

The customer favorite, POCKET, featuring Philter Lab's next-generation filtration technology, crafted by a team of industry experts, scientists, and engineers, has been featured in Engadget, TechCrunch, Tobacco Reporter and LA Weekly, as a must-have accessory having sold out multiple times online and in-store.

"We are delighted to have Btomorrow Ventures continued confidence and financial support,” Christos Nicolaidis, the company’s CEO, said. “We will use the funds to support new product launches in the first quarter of 2022 along with furthering our development of exciting new products that incorporate our patented filtration technology to be launched later this year."

Philter Labs is the leader in micro-filtration for the cannabis and nicotine markets with its patented Particulate Capture Technologies (PCT) for standalone handheld filters and next generation vaping devices that removes particulates, airborne contaminants, and odor from secondhand smoke and exhalant.

It’s products are unique due to the small form factor and capability to eliminate secondhand smoke, providing a convenient way for smokers and vapers to reduce the health risks associated with secondhand and thirdhand smoke.

Photo: Courtesy of Josh Appel on Unsplash