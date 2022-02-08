QQQ
-11.37
369.80
-3.17%
BTC/USD
+ 117.12
42334.99
+ 0.28%
DIA
-5.28
357.83
-1.5%
SPY
-8.94
458.26
-1.99%
TLT
+ 2.02
134.21
+ 1.48%
GLD
+ 3.25
167.31
+ 1.91%

InterCure Reports Record Preliminary 2021 Fourth Quarter Revenue - 3 Times YoY and 24% QoQ Growth

byNina Zdinjak
February 8, 2022 7:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
InterCure Reports Record Preliminary 2021 Fourth Quarter Revenue - 3 Times YoY and 24% QoQ Growth

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) (TSX:INCR) (TASE:INCR), doing business as Canndoc, announced record preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars ($) or New Israeli Shekels (NIS), unless otherwise noted.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights and Milestones

  • Record revenue estimated to be over $31 million (NIS 77 million), three times greater than the fourth quarter of 2020 and representing sequential growth of over 24%.
  • Eighth consecutive quarter of high double-digit growth representing an annualized run rate of $124 million.
  • Expected FY 2021 revenue of $87 million (NIS 217 million), almost 250% growth year-over-year (YOY). Revenue growth expected to continue throughout 2022.
  • Company expects continued increases in operating profit, EBITDA and net profit during the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Sustained market share growth due to solid demand for Canndoc's branded products and expansion of the company’s medical cannabis dispensing operations.
  • Announced European expansion with international cannabis brand Cookies – opening retail locations in Austria and the United Kingdom.
  • Expanded pharmacy chain to 20 locations in Israel.
  • Company surpassed one-ton medical cannabis products dispensed per month in the fourth quarter, representing approximately 30% market share of Israel’s medical cannabis.

“InterCure continues to execute, achieving record growth in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, with preliminary revenue anticipated to be $31 million, up by over three times from the fourth quarter of 2020,” said InterCure’s CEO, Alexander Rabinovitch. “We have now achieved eight consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth and increased profitability, while also crossing the one-ton mark in GMP medical cannabis products dispensed monthly during the fourth quarter, which is a world record in the GMP-certified cannabis markets. Going forward, we remain focused on maintaining our market-leading position in Israel’s cannabis market while continuing with our international expansion plans. By executing on our profitable growth strategy, InterCure is well positioned to build shareholder value as one of the leaders of the international cannabis industry."

The company plans to file its full financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Markets

Related Articles

Berner's Cookies Enters Europe Via Partnership With InterCure, Will Open Stores In Austria & U.K.

Berner's Cookies Enters Europe Via Partnership With InterCure, Will Open Stores In Austria & U.K.

Cannabis brand Cookies announced Thursday its international expansion into Europe through a partnership with Israel-based marijuana company InterCure (NASDAQ: INCR). read more
Israeli Cannabis Co. Intercure Posts Record Q3 Revenue Of CA$25M, Dispenses One Ton Of GMP Medical Cannabis In Oct.

Israeli Cannabis Co. Intercure Posts Record Q3 Revenue Of CA$25M, Dispenses One Ton Of GMP Medical Cannabis In Oct.

Israeli cannabis company InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR), which does business as Canndoc, released its third-quarter financial results Monday revealing all-time record quarterly revenue of CA$25 million ($19.97 million), three times greater than Q3 2020</ read more
The Week In Cannabis: Schumer's Bill, The Super Bowl, Leafly, Canopy Growth, Tilray, Hexo, Sundial And More

The Week In Cannabis: Schumer's Bill, The Super Bowl, Leafly, Canopy Growth, Tilray, Hexo, Sundial And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of February 7, 2022. Contents read more
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Down, Republican Legalization Bill, Germany, Uruguay, Earnings, New ETF And More

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Down, Republican Legalization Bill, Germany, Uruguay, Earnings, New ETF And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of November 15, 2021. Contents read more