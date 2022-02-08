Green Thumb Industries Appoints Dorri C. McWhorter To Board Of Directors

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF) announced that Dorri C. McWhorter has been appointed to its board of directors and will join its audit committee.

McWhorter has professional experience across a variety of businesses and industries and is known for her socially conscious approach to leadership. In 2021, McWhorter became president and chief executive officer of YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, whose mission is to develop strong children, families and communities. Prior to joining the YMCA, she served as chief executive officer for the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, an organization dedicated to empowering women and eliminating racism. During her eight-year tenure with the YWCA, McWhorter led the organization through seven mergers and acquisitions, expanded its footprint to 10 locations, implemented paid family leave and developed an inclusive retirement plan for thousands of childcare providers and small business owners. McWhorter was also a partner at Crowe Horwath, LLP, and held senior roles with Snap-on Incorporated and Booz Allen Hamilton.

“Dorri is a savvy business leader and community-driven executive who will provide meaningful perspective and expertise to Green Thumb as we continue to execute on our mission and create opportunity and positive change in our communities,”Green Thumb Founder and CEO Ben Kovler stated. “Her years of experience working with social change organizations and dedication to helping people will further enrich the Green Thumb board and we are excited to welcome her to the team.”

McWhorter commented: “I am grateful for the opportunity to join the board of directors at Green Thumb, a company that places a strong emphasis on community impact.I look forward to leveraging my experience and passion of bringing business and community leaders together to advance Green Thumb’s mission to promote social equity and lasting change in communities.”