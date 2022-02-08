QQQ
-11.37
369.80
-3.17%
BTC/USD
+ 96.26
42314.13
+ 0.23%
DIA
-5.28
357.83
-1.5%
SPY
-8.94
458.26
-1.99%
TLT
+ 2.02
134.21
+ 1.48%
GLD
+ 3.25
167.31
+ 1.91%

Green Thumb Industries Appoints Dorri C. McWhorter To Board Of Directors

byNina Zdinjak
February 8, 2022 7:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Green Thumb Industries Appoints Dorri C. McWhorter To Board Of Directors

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF) announced that Dorri C. McWhorter has been appointed to its board of directors and will join its audit committee.

McWhorter has professional experience across a variety of businesses and industries and is known for her socially conscious approach to leadership. In 2021, McWhorter became president and chief executive officer of YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, whose mission is to develop strong children, families and communities. Prior to joining the YMCA, she served as chief executive officer for the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, an organization dedicated to empowering women and eliminating racism. During her eight-year tenure with the YWCA, McWhorter led the organization through seven mergers and acquisitions, expanded its footprint to 10 locations, implemented paid family leave and developed an inclusive retirement plan for thousands of childcare providers and small business owners. McWhorter was also a partner at Crowe Horwath, LLP, and held senior roles with Snap-on Incorporated and Booz Allen Hamilton.

“Dorri is a savvy business leader and community-driven executive who will provide meaningful perspective and expertise to Green Thumb as we continue to execute on our mission and create opportunity and positive change in our communities,”Green Thumb Founder and CEO Ben Kovler stated. “Her years of experience working with social change organizations and dedication to helping people will further enrich the Green Thumb board and we are excited to welcome her to the team.”

McWhorter commented: “I am grateful for the opportunity to join the board of directors at Green Thumb, a company that places a strong emphasis on community impact.I look forward to leveraging my experience and passion of bringing business and community leaders together to advance Green Thumb’s mission to promote social equity and lasting change in communities.”

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Cresco Labs, Body And Mind, Ayr Wellness, Green Thumb, Columbia Care, Trulieve

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Cresco Labs, Body And Mind, Ayr Wellness, Green Thumb, Columbia Care, Trulieve

Body and Mind Debuts In Michigan With New Store Cannabis operator Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) recently received all licenses and approvals to open a Body and Mind branded dispensary in Muskegon, Michigan. read more
Green Thumb To Open Two Rise Retail Locations in Virginia, Reaching Four Stores In The Commonwealth

Green Thumb To Open Two Rise Retail Locations in Virginia, Reaching Four Stores In The Commonwealth

Green Thumb Industries Inc.  (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) announced it will open two new retail locations in Virginia: Rise Lynchburg on February 8; and Rise Christiansburg on February 10. read more
GTI Debuts In Minnesota Via LeafLine Industries Acquisition

GTI Debuts In Minnesota Via LeafLine Industries Acquisition

Cannabis consumer packaged goods company Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) said Thursday that it has wrapped up the acquisition of LeafLine Industries. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, GTI, Jushi, Captor Capital, Deep Roots Harvest

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, GTI, Jushi, Captor Capital, Deep Roots Harvest

GTI To Open Another Massachusetts Store In Chelsea The owner of Rise dispensaries Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), is opening another store in Massachusetts. read more