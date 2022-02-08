QQQ
The Parent Co.'s Dennis O'Malley To Step Down As COO

byJelena Martinovic
February 8, 2022 7:38 am
TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF), which is doing business as The Parent Co. announced that Dennis O'Malley, its chief operating officer has elected to step down in the spring of 2022.

To ensure a smooth transition, O'Malley will remain with the company until March 15th, at which time Troy Datcher, chief executive officer of the company is expected to assume his duties and responsibilities.

"Today our business is well positioned with both high-quality cannabis products and reach to become the preferred choice for California cannabis consumers,” Datcher said. " Our recent announcement of the extension of our voluntary lock-up agreement from 100% of Board Directors and key members of our leadership team reinforces confidence in our long-term plans to deliver shareholder value. On behalf of myself, our Board, and the entire senior management team, I would like to sincerely thank Dennis for the dedication and passion he has displayed during his time here. We wish Dennis the best in his future endeavors."

O'Malley has served as chief operating officer since January 2021, when the company completed its qualifying transaction to create one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis operators in California. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Caliva since January 2017.

"It's been a privilege over the last five years to work with such outstanding people. I know the Company is in good hands for the future," O'Malley said.

Photo: Courtesy of Hunters Race on Unsplash

