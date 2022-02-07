Ashlan And Philippe Cousteau's SeaWeed Naturals Show Going Green Can Be Blue

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

For those of us who grew up in the 1970s, “The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau” was our introduction to the mysteries of life not terra firma.

It is with the same sort of educational fervor that Cousteau’s grandson and his wife, Philippe and Ashlan Cousteau, are now merging the realms of cannabis and the sea with their new company, SeaWeed Naturals.

What Happened: A blue economy is dawning — the “sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem,” according to the World Bank.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

SeaWeeds Natural is part of that economy, describing itself as a “first-of-its-kind lifestyle brand, creating products that bring customers the established benefits of the cannabis plant, combined with the powerful effects of marine botanicals.”

SeaWeed Naturals is aiming to find a market of users who want a product that uses natural ingredients but doesn’t damage the environment.

The products include gummies, tinctures, body oil and balms.

Among the primary oceanic ingredients are seaweed and algae, which hydrates, minimizes fine lines, promotes collagen production, boosts radiance and treats hyperpigmentation on the skin. Algae helps relieve skin inflammation and aging from environmental factors. They are also rich in antioxidants.

When combined with cannabis, the soothing properties complement and enhance each other's healing properties, according to SeaWeed Naturals.

Why It Matters: The company gets its seaweed from Atlantic Sea Farms in Maine and algae from a Canadian company, Algorithm.

SeaWeed Naturals then gives 5% of its profits to the ocean education, protection and restoration organization EarthEcho International, founded by Philippe, which targets youth and environmental activism, and AltaSea’s Project Blue, which is concerned with workforce development for youths in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

“My grandfather and father were problem solvers above anything else. They were always trying to think of new ways to approach old problems,” said Philippe in an AirMail article about the company.

And with this new approach, SeaWeed Naturals is continuing the adventurous life aquatic — and cannabis.

Photo by Silas Baisch on Unsplash.