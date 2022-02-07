Cybin Marks 2021 Accomplishments, Eyes 'Transformative' 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) (NEO: CYBN), a life sciences company advancing psychedelic therapeutics for various psychiatric and neurological conditions, accomplished a host of major milestones in 2021, proving it is on the right path to success. The company was awarded a notice of allowance by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its CYB004 (deuterated psychedelic tryptamine) for the treatment of anxiety disorders and FDA approvals for its co-funded investigator-initiated phase 2 clinical trial. Cybin also confirmed a scientific advice meeting with the UK’s Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency regarding its lead candidate CYB003 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and alcohol use disorder and also announced positive CYB003 data. Other 2021 highlights included a grant for a psychedelic treatment clinic, securing a Schedule I manufacturing license from the U.S. DEA for its Boston-area research lab, receiving approval from the FDA for its IND application, and the completion of 74 in-vitro and in-vivo evaluations if its expanding portfolio of psychedelic compounds. The company also expanded its operations into Europe and was the first psychedelic company to list on the NYSE American market. Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale is quoted in a recent article as saying, “We believe 2022 will be a truly transformative year for Cybin.”

Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM) by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Cybin.com.

