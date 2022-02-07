QQQ
cbdMD Becomes The First CBD Company With NSF International's Certified For Sport Certification

byNina Zdinjak
February 7, 2022 8:17 am
cbdMD Becomes The First CBD Company With NSF International's Certified For Sport Certification

Wellness CBD company cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) announced that it is the first and only CBD company to earn the highly respected designation of NSF Certified for Sport, which opens the door to acceptance by major sports leagues in the USA and internationally.

The company's award-winning, patent-pending proprietary broad spectrum hemp extract blend containing CBD, CBG and CBN passed the rigorous testing standards set forth by NSF International. Four of the company's flagship products containing this blend were specifically submitted for Certified for Sport certification. The company's 30-count 1500 mg CBD oil softgels, 60-count 3000 mg CBD oil softgels, 30-count 500 mg PM softgels, and 60-count 1000 mg PM softgels each earned certification from NSF International's Certified for Sport program. cbdMD intends to submit additional products in the near future, and is confident that the rest of its dietary supplement portfolio will achieve approval.

"We are beyond proud to be the first CBD company to achieve this designation," co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc. Martin Sumicharst stated. "cbdMD has always maintained a focus on crafting high-quality products that are designed specifically with the safety of our consumers in mind. This prestigious honor further solidifies our stand as a leader and innovator within the industry, constantly striving to create real regulation and industry standards. We're thrilled to offer these exclusive products to our customers, and we're excited to see what doors this opens in the future."

NSF International is a global public health organization that tests and certifies products to help protect athletes and consumers from potentially harmful ingredients and athletic banned substances in dietary supplements. Products earning Certified for Sport certification are tested for over 280 athletic banned substances as well as potentially harmful levels of specific contaminants like lead and arsenic. Product formulation, label claims and Good Manufacturing Practice compliance are also verified as part of this rigorous supplement certification program.

The Certified for Sport certification is also recommended by the NFL, PGA, LPGA, CCES, CPSDA and Taylor Hooton Foundation as well as many other sports organizations.

"NSF International welcomes cbdMD to the Certified for Sport® program as the first and only CBD company to do so to date. NSF International is committed to protecting and improving human health worldwide. By meeting our rigorous Certified for Sport® requirements, cbdMD is demonstrating its commitment to clean sport as well as quality, safety and good manufacturing processes," David Trosin, managing director, Health Sciences Certification at NSF International.

Photo: Courtesy of Braden Collum on Unsplash

