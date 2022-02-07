Trulieve Unveils Expansive Florida Product Release Lineup For February

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) announced the Florida launch of two proprietary brands, Sweet Talk and Momenta, new Cultivar Collection flower releases, and the second product drop of Live Diamonds by Muse.

"It's an exciting time for Florida's medical cannabis patients as we continue to expand our offerings and introduce proprietary brands in our home state," Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve stated. "Trulieve continues to focus on growing safe, quality cannabis and continually innovating to provide a wide variety of products for our medical patients in Florida."

Florida patients can expect the following product introductions this February:

– Trulieve's staple cannabis line for everyday wellness and overall well-being. The product lineup includes tinctures, nano tinctures, capsules, RSO and a topical muscle gel. Momenta takes a modernized approach to holistic wellness by empowering personal progress every step of the way on your wellness journey. Sweet Talk – Trulieve's newest introduction of tasty edibles. The brand will launch in Florida with strawberry gels. In the future, Sweet Talk products will expand to include chocolate bars and a variety of gummies.

– Trulieve's newest introduction of tasty edibles. The brand will launch in Florida with strawberry gels. In the future, Sweet Talk products will expand to include chocolate bars and a variety of gummies. Live Diamonds by Muse – The most recent innovation from Trulieve's state-of-the-art hydrocarbon extraction lab, the only one of its kind in the state of Florida. The initial product release last month of 500 units sold out within 24 hours. Trulieve's second batch of Live Diamonds will become available for purchase on February 7 at noon.

Cultivar Collection – Throughout the month, Trulieve will introduce regional product drops of its small-batch, top-shelf whole flower throughout the state of Florida. Patients can register to receive product release alerts here.

