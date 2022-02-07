QQQ
-11.37
369.80
-3.17%
BTC/USD
+ 617.62
42991.35
+ 1.46%
DIA
-5.28
357.83
-1.5%
SPY
-8.94
458.26
-1.99%
TLT
+ 2.02
134.21
+ 1.48%
GLD
+ 3.25
167.31
+ 1.91%

Trulieve Unveils Expansive Florida Product Release Lineup For February

byNina Zdinjak
February 7, 2022 7:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Trulieve Unveils Expansive Florida Product Release Lineup For February

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNFannounced the Florida launch of two proprietary brands, Sweet Talk and Momenta, new Cultivar Collection flower releases, and the second product drop of Live Diamonds by Muse.

"It's an exciting time for Florida's medical cannabis patients as we continue to expand our offerings and introduce proprietary brands in our home state," Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve stated. "Trulieve continues to focus on growing safe, quality cannabis and continually innovating to provide a wide variety of products for our medical patients in Florida."

Florida patients can expect the following product introductions this February:

  • Momenta – Trulieve's staple cannabis line for everyday wellness and overall well-being. The product lineup includes tinctures, nano tinctures, capsules, RSO and a topical muscle gel. Momenta takes a modernized approach to holistic wellness by empowering personal progress every step of the way on your wellness journey.
  • Sweet Talk – Trulieve's newest introduction of tasty edibles. The brand will launch in Florida with strawberry gels. In the future, Sweet Talk products will expand to include chocolate bars and a variety of gummies.
  • Live Diamonds by Muse – The most recent innovation from Trulieve's state-of-the-art hydrocarbon extraction lab, the only one of its kind in the state of Florida. The initial product release last month of 500 units sold out within 24 hours. Trulieve's second batch of Live Diamonds will become available for purchase on February 7 at noon.

Cultivar Collection – Throughout the month, Trulieve will introduce regional product drops of its small-batch, top-shelf whole flower throughout the state of Florida. Patients can register to receive product release alerts here.

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Cresco Labs, Body And Mind, Ayr Wellness, Green Thumb, Columbia Care, Trulieve

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Cresco Labs, Body And Mind, Ayr Wellness, Green Thumb, Columbia Care, Trulieve

Body and Mind Debuts In Michigan With New Store Cannabis operator Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) recently received all licenses and approvals to open a Body and Mind branded dispensary in Muskegon, Michigan. read more
Trulieve Opens New Cannabis Dispensary In Riverview, Florida - 112th In The Sunshine State

Trulieve Opens New Cannabis Dispensary In Riverview, Florida - 112th In The Sunshine State

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) is opening its 112th cannabis dispensary in Florida, marking the company's 161st nationwide. read more
Pennsylvania Recalls Hundreds Of Cannabis Vaping Products, Curaleaf And Trulieve Affected The Most

Pennsylvania Recalls Hundreds Of Cannabis Vaping Products, Curaleaf And Trulieve Affected The Most

The Pennsylvania Department of Health emailed medical marijuana patients on Friday telling them about a mandatory recall of hundreds of different vape products,  read more
Trulieve Celebrates Statewide Retail Rebrand in Maryland

Trulieve Celebrates Statewide Retail Rebrand in Maryland

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) is hosting a statewide celebration commemorating the re-branding of its Maryland retail locations, formerly branded as Harvest. On Saturday, Feb. read more