Cresco Labs To Open 15th Florida Sunnyside Dispensary In North Miami, Its 49th Nationwide

byNina Zdinjak
February 7, 2022 7:46 am
Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) announced the opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in North Miami, Florida. Sunnyside North Miami, located at 505 NE 125th St., is Cresco Labs' first location in Miami-Dade County, 15th store in Florida and 49th dispensary nationwide. The company's upcoming Lady Lake store will be its 50th in the US.

"We're thrilled to welcome North Miami patients to Sunnyside's retail experience for the first time,"  Charlie Bachtell, CEO and co-founder of Cresco Labs stated. "One of our priorities this year is to expand access to Cresco Labs portfolio of high-quality and diverse cannabis products and to that end we will be opening new dispensaries across Florida all year."

Sunnyside North Miami is a highly accessible retail location situated on a busy retail corridor and a few blocks away from the heavily trafficked I-95 Expressway and State Road 909. The medical cannabis dispensary will serve patients in Miami-Dade County with simple online ordering and convenient next-day delivery service.

Patients of the new store will have access one of the largest selections of cannabis products and accessories, including One Plant's top selling, premium, hand-trimmed flower and solventless live rosin concentrates, as well as vape cartridges, pre-rolls, tinctures, lighters, rolling papers and more. Regular store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire

