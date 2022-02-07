QQQ
-11.37
369.80
-3.17%
BTC/USD
+ 615.27
42989.00
+ 1.45%
DIA
-5.28
357.83
-1.5%
SPY
-8.94
458.26
-1.99%
TLT
+ 2.02
134.21
+ 1.48%
GLD
+ 3.25
167.31
+ 1.91%

MariMed Top-Selling Brands And Products Launch In Delaware

byNina Zdinjak
February 7, 2022 7:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
MariMed Top-Selling Brands And Products Launch In Delaware

MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX:MRMD) announced that its award-winning cannabis brands and products are now available in Delaware. As a result of new regulations in the Delaware Medical Marijuana program, MariMed has expanded its licensing agreement with First State Compassion Center, a vertically integrated cannabis operator in Delaware, to produce and distribute its branded cannabis edibles.

First State Compassion will have exclusive rights to produce and distribute MariMed's Betty's Eddies infused fruit chews, Bubby's Baked soft and chewy, full-spectrum cannabis baked bites, and k FUSION chewable micro-dose mints. MariMed and FSC have a longstanding advisory relationship. FSC currently licenses MariMed's Nature's Herita premium flower and concentrates brand.

"FSC is delighted to provide these fantastic products designed to meet the needs of the patients in the Delaware Medical Cannabis program," Mark Lally, CEO of First State Compassion stated. "We are proud that MariMed has trusted our team to produce its valued brands to the required quality levels."

Bob Fireman, CEO of MariMed added: "We are thrilled to bring our popular portfolio of edibles brands to Delaware. We have enjoyed a tremendous working relationship with First State Compassion and know that it will produce our products with the same consistency, great taste, and great experience that our brands deliver in many other markets."

With the addition of Delaware, MariMed's brands will now be available in six states plus Puerto Rico with more to come in the future.

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Do Cannabis Consumers Have More Sex? MariMed Poll Says Yes, Weed Enhances Sex Drive

Do Cannabis Consumers Have More Sex? MariMed Poll Says Yes, Weed Enhances Sex Drive

Cannabis consumers who choose ‘chews’ have sex more often than those who don't and say that cannabis enhances their sex lives according to  a “sex + cannabis” survey commissioned by Betty's Eddies, producers of   infused fruit chews, a best-selling edibles brand fro read more
Unparalleled Cannabis Investing Event Announced For Miami, Apr. 20 & 21, Hosted By Benzinga

Unparalleled Cannabis Investing Event Announced For Miami, Apr. 20 & 21, Hosted By Benzinga

The 14th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the world’s biggest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event, will take place on April 20 and April 21, 2022, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, in Miami, Florida. read more
The Week In Cannabis: Senate Candidate Sparks Up, Silver Spike's IPO, New York, Mississippi, Pot For Plasma And More

The Week In Cannabis: Senate Candidate Sparks Up, Silver Spike's IPO, New York, Mississippi, Pot For Plasma And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of January 17, 2022. Contents read more
Cannabis and Crypto Joins Forces?

Cannabis and Crypto Joins Forces?

 The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space On today's Cannabis Daily: Delta 9 Cannabis(OTCQX: DLTNF) gets a buy rating. read more