MariMed Top-Selling Brands And Products Launch In Delaware

MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX:MRMD) announced that its award-winning cannabis brands and products are now available in Delaware. As a result of new regulations in the Delaware Medical Marijuana program, MariMed has expanded its licensing agreement with First State Compassion Center, a vertically integrated cannabis operator in Delaware, to produce and distribute its branded cannabis edibles.

First State Compassion will have exclusive rights to produce and distribute MariMed's Betty's Eddies infused fruit chews, Bubby's Baked soft and chewy, full-spectrum cannabis baked bites, and k FUSION chewable micro-dose mints. MariMed and FSC have a longstanding advisory relationship. FSC currently licenses MariMed's Nature's Herita premium flower and concentrates brand.

"FSC is delighted to provide these fantastic products designed to meet the needs of the patients in the Delaware Medical Cannabis program," Mark Lally, CEO of First State Compassion stated. "We are proud that MariMed has trusted our team to produce its valued brands to the required quality levels."

Bob Fireman, CEO of MariMed added: "We are thrilled to bring our popular portfolio of edibles brands to Delaware. We have enjoyed a tremendous working relationship with First State Compassion and know that it will produce our products with the same consistency, great taste, and great experience that our brands deliver in many other markets."

With the addition of Delaware, MariMed's brands will now be available in six states plus Puerto Rico with more to come in the future.

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash