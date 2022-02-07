QQQ
-11.37
369.80
-3.17%
BTC/USD
+ 104.55
42322.42
+ 0.25%
DIA
-5.28
357.83
-1.5%
SPY
-8.94
458.26
-1.99%
TLT
+ 2.02
134.21
+ 1.48%
GLD
+ 3.25
167.31
+ 1.91%

Ayr Wellness Opens Dispensary In Tampa, 45th In Florida

byNina Zdinjak
February 7, 2022 7:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ayr Wellness Opens Dispensary In Tampa, 45th In Florida

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF) confirmed the opening of its 45th Florida dispensary, located in South Tampa.

“I’m proud to see our Florida team continue to thoughtfully expand our presence throughout the state, leading with the quality of the locations we are securing and the new stores that we’re building,”Jon Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr stated. “Combined with recent improvements in selection in our stores – Origyn Extracts, Secret Orchard Sun Gems and fruit-forward vapes, Big Pete’s Cookies, and enhanced flower offerings – we feel better than ever about customer experience throughout our 45-store Florida footprint. We still have more to do to realize our full potential, but we’re very excited about progress so far.”

The new dispensary occupies over 3,000 square feet of prime retail space on Kennedy Boulevard, a well-traveled road in the area’s business district surrounded by restaurants and shopping areas. The store will have nine points of sale and feature Ayr’s full line of concentrates, edibles, gummies, vapes, and a selection of high-quality flower, including whole flower and pre-rolls.

In February 2021, Ayr purchased Florida-based Liberty Health Sciences, which included 31 dispensaries across the state. Since then, the company has opened 14 additional locations – bringing the current total to 45 stores.

Earlier this year, Ayr relocated its U.S. headquarters from New York City to Miami, underscoring the company’s commitment to the region.

Photo: Courtesy of Cambridge Jenkins IV on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Cresco Labs, Body And Mind, Ayr Wellness, Green Thumb, Columbia Care, Trulieve

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Cresco Labs, Body And Mind, Ayr Wellness, Green Thumb, Columbia Care, Trulieve

Body and Mind Debuts In Michigan With New Store Cannabis operator Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) recently received all licenses and approvals to open a Body and Mind branded dispensary in Muskegon, Michigan. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Delic Holdings, Ayr Wellness, High Tide

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Delic Holdings, Ayr Wellness, High Tide

Delic Holdings Announces Grand Opening Of Salt Lake City Clinic Delic Holdings Corp (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA:6X0) said Tuesday that its subsidiary, Ketamine Wellness Centers, has expanded its operations into Utah with the opening of its Salt Lake City location. read more
Ayr Wellness Provides Update on Stock Repurchase Program

Ayr Wellness Provides Update on Stock Repurchase Program

Ayr Wellness (CSE: AYR.A) (OTCQX: AYRWF), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator (MSO), provided an update on its stock repurchase program on Friday. Under the program to date, the Company has repurchased 568,000 subordinate voting shares for a total of over CAD $11 million. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ayr Wellness Ramps Up FL Operations, nuEra & Kansas City Cannabis Each Open Stores

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ayr Wellness Ramps Up FL Operations, nuEra & Kansas City Cannabis Each Open Stores

Ayr Wellness Opens 43rd Florida Store In Eustis Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness (CSE: AYR.A) (OTCQX: AYRWF) announced recently that it's opening a new dispensary in Florida. read more