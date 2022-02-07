Green Thumb To Open Two Rise Retail Locations in Virginia, Reaching Four Stores In The Commonwealth

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTII GTBIF announced it will open two new retail locations in Virginia: Rise Lynchburg on February 8; and Rise Christiansburg on February 10.

Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to local organizations for each store opening: Rise Lynchburg will donate to Shawn Moss Wellness and Growth Foundation and Rise Christiansburg will donate to Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint to 75 stores across the nation, while increasing our retail presence in Virginia,” Green Thumb Founder and CEO Ben Kovler. “Since entering the state last summer, we have had the opportunity to meet many patients and community members, and we are ready to introduce the Rise experience to more of our neighbors in these two cities. We are also proud to support the Shawn Moss Wellness and Growth Foundation, an organization that is making a huge impact in communities affected by gun violence, and the MCEAP, which supports many residents and their path to restored self-sufficiency by providing access to food and clothing.”

The SWAG Foundation provides resources like education, household items and community development to foster success in communities affected by gun violence.

The MCEAP assists Montgomery County residents in maintaining their households and restoring their self-sufficiency by serving the immediate, emergency, and temporary needs of low-income, unemployed, elderly or handicapped individuals and families.

“We are grateful for Green Thumb’s generous donation, which will directly benefit our food bank building fund, helping us ensure all Montgomery County children and families always have a place to go for meals.” - Marjorie Vitale, MCEAP operational director and manager said in a statement.

In addition to Rise Lynchburg and Rise Christiansburg, the company owns and operates Rise stores in Abingdon and Salem. Green Thumb maintains the opportunity to open one additional retail location in the state.

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash