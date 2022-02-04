Cannabis Science-Focused Emerald Conference Returns To San Diego

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

The Emerald Conference, curated by the Emerald Conference’s Scientific Committee, returns in person, February 27-March 1, 2022 to the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego.

The Emerald Conference is the longest-running interdisciplinary cannabis science event. Acquired by MJBiz in early 2020, the 2-day conference has become a must-attend event for decision-makers in analytical testing, extraction science, research and development, cultivation science, formulations and pre-clinical research.

Keynote speaker, Dr. Daniele Piomelli, Distinguished Professor of University of California Irvine will kick-off the conference on Monday, February 28.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required

“We are very excited to have Dr. Piomelli join us as the keynote presenter at the upcoming Emerald Conference. Dr. Piomelli’s recent work and publications on the endocannabinoid system are critical to understanding the potential role of cannabis-based therapies for the future,” said Chris Hudalla, Ph.D., Scientific Committee member and President & Chief Scientific Officer, ProVerde Laboratories, Inc.

The meeting will include 20+ industry-leading speakers, 28 technical poster presentations and exhibitors and sponsors with leading technologies.

“The Emerald Conference is one of the premier cannabis science conferences around and its absence last year left a knowledge void,” said Ini Afia, Chief Science Officer, CannaSafe. “Advances in cannabis science is the key to legitimizing cannabis and so therefore it is of utmost importance that the greatest minds in cannabis have a place to gather and that fosters the knowledge transfer that occurs each year.”

In addition to the two-day conference, there will be opportunities to connect with the entire scientific community in the exhibit hall showcasing the latest innovations and the popular poster presentations. The Emerald Conference is the leading forum for networking and discussions on discovery science, as well as how science and data support best practices in cultivation, production, and quality assurance.