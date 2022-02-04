Nass Valley's Subsidiary To Raise $75M Via Reg A+ Public Offering

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Nass Valley Gardens Inc. announced that it will file with the SEC to launch a Reg A+ public offering and seeks to raise up to $75 million pursuant to Regulation A, Tier 2 guidelines.

This offering will lead Nass Valley Gardens Inc., pending the SEC’s approval, to a NASDAQ US Small Cap listing at $5 per share.

Nass Valley Gardens - a Nevada-based subsidiary of cannabis retailer and distributor Nass Valley Gateway LTD NVG - plans to use the proceeds from the offering in acquiring identified companies, building additional product lines, and growing existing sales channels by building a larger sales presence supported by regional and national advertising and marketing campaigns.

“As our Nass Valley Gardens brand gains traction in the US market, we have been looking at efficient pathways to raise capital with like-minded US investors who see the growing CBD consumables market opportunities as we do,” Nass Valley Gateway’s CEO Michael Semler, said. “A Reg A offering will allow us to access those investors and provide us with the resources to continue driving our growth and filling unmet market needs.”

Photo: Courtesy of John Guccione www.advergroup.com from Pexels