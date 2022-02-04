Village Farms CEO Exercises Expiring Stock Options And Sells 100,000 Shares

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Michael A. DeGiglio,CEO and a director of Village Farms International, Inc. VFF, on February 1, 2022 exercised certain expiring stock options and disposed of 100,000 company's common shares through the facilities of the Nasdaq. This was pursuant to his existing 10b-5-1 Trading Plan, at an average price of $5.30 per share, for an aggregate disposition price of$530,100.
DeGiglio paid the $100,000 exercise price to Village Farms together with all applicable US withholding taxes. The 100,000 stock options exercised were originally issued to him in March 2012 at an exercise price of US $1.00 and were set to expire on the 10th anniversary of issuance. Following the disposition, the number of common shares beneficially owned by DeGiglio was unchanged at 9.35 million common shares.
Prior to the disposition, DeGiglio held beneficial ownership of approximately 11.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares, including vested stock options. Following the disposition, DeGiglio beneficially owned approximately 10.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares (including vested stock options that are currently exercisable for 366,667 common shares).
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
DeGiglio sold the shares to cover the cost of the exercise, pay the taxes due on the exercise and use the balance for payment of US federal income taxes. He has no immediate plans to dispose or acquire any additional common shares.
Photo: Courtesy of Shelby Ireland on Unsplash
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.